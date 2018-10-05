Side Bends On Stability Chair: Watch Celebrity Pilates Trainer Namrata Purohit Trying This Interesting Move On The Wunda Chair
Celebrity Pilates Trainer was recently seen doing side bends on the stability chair or wunda chair. Wunda chair has been a part of Pilates world for many years. It is a great equipment for improving upper body strength.
Stability chair is great for building core strength
HIGHLIGHTS
- The stability chair is great for improving core stability
- Exercising on wunda chair helps in improving upper body strength
- It helps in improving performance in athletes
Shortly after recovering from dengue infection, celebrity Pilates trainer Namrata Purohit was seen getting back at the game... In one of her recent posts on Instagram, she shared a few exercises on the stability chair (traditionally known as the wunda chair). Namrata Purohit does side bends on the stability chair, an exercise which seems to be great for improving core stability. She writes in the caption of her post that the stability chair is for full-body training at any level. Exercises on the stability or wunda chair target almost every muscle or muscle group in the body. The stability chair trains in every plain of motion including rotation and extension of the torso (or trunk of the human body), forward flexion and lateral flexion.
Health benefits of exercising on stability chair
The stability chair or wunda chair is great for improving core stability and strength of the upper body. Athletes can benefit by using the stability chair as it helps in improving lower body power and improves performance. Working out on the stability chair can help your body become less prone to injuries. It improves overall physical conditioning of the body. In the world of Pilates, the stability chair has been there for many years.
Side bends on the stability chair A little bit about the stability chair... Ideal for full-body training at any level, Stability Chair exercises that can target almost every muscle or muscle group and train in every plane of motion, and include forward flexion, lateral flexion, rotation and extension of the torso. . . . #thepilatesstudio #NamrataPurohit #Pilates #PilatesGirl #StabilityChair #Core #Believe #Strength #Fitness #FitGirl #Fitspiration @pilatestv
Also read: Ped-I-Pul: Know All About This Pilates Equipment In Celeb Trainer Yasmin's Gym
A number of exercises can be performed on the stability chair. These include lunges, side bends (as Namrata illustrates in the video), pull-ups and double leg pumps to name a few.
Lunges: Lunges on the stability chair is an advanced version of lunges which can help in improving balance and coordination. The exercise is great for improving leg strength and pelvic stability. Lunges on wunda chair can help people recovering from knee injuries as well.
Also read: Belly Dance, Pole Dance And Pilates! Secrets Behind Dilbar Girl Nora Fatehi's Toned And Flexible Body, Revealed!
Pull-ups: We are all aware of the fact that pull-ups are a great full body exercise which helps in stabilising core and builds upper body strength. Doing pull-ups on the wunda chair involves extreme focus on spinal alignment and adominal engagement.
Double leg pumps: Double leg pumps are done by sitting on the stability chair with your feet on the pedal. The exercise is great for improving health of the knees and improving leg strength, core strength and pelvic stability.
Also read: Want Flat Abs? You Need To Try This Fun Ab Workout For Burning Belly Fat By Celeb Pilates Trainer Namrata Purohit
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.