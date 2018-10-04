Some Simple Diet Tips For Preventing Dengue And Boosting Recovery By Rujuta Diwekar
Dengue infection is painful and may cause symptoms like sudden and high fever, pain behind the eyes, fatigue, vomiting, mild bleeding of gums or nose, pain behind the eyes and even skin rashes.
Gulkand can help in preventing acidity
Every year, dengue outbreak claims many lives. The vector-borne infection is painful and may cause symptoms like sudden and high fever, pain behind the eyes, fatigue, vomiting, mild bleeding of gums or nose, pain behind the eyes and even skin rashes. Apart from being around more mosquitoes, having a weakened immune system is also a reason why incidence of dengue is so high. Agrees celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, who recently shared diet tips for prevention and recovery from dengue. Rujuta writes in her post that following calorie-deficit diet regularly and over-exercising can put people at risk of such infections. They may also play havoc with your blood sugar levels and lead to hormonal imbalances like PCOD, thyroid and diabetes.
So in order to prevent infections and accelerate recovery from infections like dengue, following are a few foods which you can include in your diet:
1. Drink water:
Drinking water is one of the most efficient and simple ways to stay fit and healthy and prevent infections. You can drink more water by sipping it through the day. It helps in restoring urine volume. You need to ensure that urine colour is clear.
2. Immunity boosting drink
You can make a fantastic immunity-boosting shot at home. In a bowl, add 1 glass of milk, 1 glass of water, a pinch of haldi, 2-3 strands of kesar and some nutmeg. Add jaggery to taste and have this immunity boosting drink hot or cold. It also helps in preventing protein loss and reducing inflammation.
3. Rice soup:
This is also known as rice kanji or pej. Add asafetida (hing), black salt and ghee to rice soup. It has amazing health benefits like improving appetite and preventing dehydration and loss of electrolytes.
4. Gulkand
1 tsp of Gulkand can go a long way in terms of improving digestion, preventing weakness, acidity and nausea. You can have 1 tsp of gulkand in between the meals of as first thing in the morning.
5. Try to be in supta baddha konasana:
This asana is done by joining the soles of your feet together and lying back down. You can put a bolster to support your back and a blanket under your head for supporting the neck. This asana is amazing for relieving body pains and body aches and offers relaxation to the trunk.
