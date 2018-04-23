Celebrity Trainer Vinod Channa Reveals The Secret Easy And Effective Muscle Growth In Men
The process of muscle growth in men is a time-taking process, and will be inefficient if not accompanied by a healthy diet and weight training.
Effective muscle growth in men; Nutrition plays an important role
HIGHLIGHTS
- Work on all body parts equally and with progressive work load
- Nutrition plays a very important role for muscle recovery
- Increase weights gradually as per your fitness level
All men are inclined towards getting into a picture-perfect shape. While some like a chiselled and leaned body, others prefer a huge muscular figure. However, the process of muscle enhancement is a time-taking process, and will be inefficient if not accompanied by a healthy diet and weight training. Muscle development can be relatively easy and long-lasting if you follow it as a part of your lifestyle. An ideal approach would be to follow the most sought professional method wherein you work on all body parts equally and with progressive work load.
For example, during initial push-ups or bench press, if you are able to push for more than 10 counts using your maximum strength, then you are allowed to increase more workload by increasing weights as per body part's strength.
Following is the workout schedule which you can follow for effective muscle development.
Nutrition plays a very important role for muscle recovery. In order to fulfil nutritional requirement, you need to include proteins, carbohydrates and other nutrition as per your intensity of workout, age and lifestyle. If this is not included, you will probably not see good results on your physique. To explain it further, lifting weight in the initial phase may not require high protein and carbohydrates as it will not affect muscles to that extent and excess protein will directly go to fat cells.
Similarly, if you are doing weighted squats and are able to lift 10 to 50 kg in the span of 6 months, then you require to keep your protein intake 1g for per kg of body weight and it will result in an increase in the intensity of your workout to recover that much amount of muscle breakdown.
You might have come across some fitness amateurs who keep wandering and reading random books. With some vague guidance, they follow this diet of consuming 1 -2 gram of protein with double the amount of carbohydrate per body weight. This is not really recommended in the first phase, because required amount of protein and carbohydrate would eventually be used for energy and muscle recovery. The remaining amount is stored as fat.
Generally, an average human body weight (even without exercise) requires 30% protein, 50% carbohydrate and 20% other nutrition like fats, vitamins, minerals and fibres of the body weight.
Following is the schedule that I would recommend to build muscles faster and easier:
On Monday,
- Body part: Chest - shoulder - triceps
- Incline bench press: 3x10 to 12 counts
- Flat bench press: 2x10 to 12 counts
- Dumbbell fly or cable cross over: 2x10 to 12 counts
- Parallels bar dips: 2x 10to 12 counts
- Triceps push down: 2x 10to 12 counts
- Standing single hand dumbbell extension: 2x10 to 12 counts
Tuesday
- Cardio and Abs
- Abdominal lying down toe touch: 3x15 to 20 counts
- Cross crunch: 3x15 to 20 counts
- Plank hold: Start with 30 sec, increase gradually
- Then, perform any cardio activity like jogging, skipping or dancing for 45 minutes depending upon individual's fat percentage and fitness level.
Wednesday
- Back and bicep
- Dumbbell row: 3x10 to 12 counts (incline bench or barbell)
- Lat pull down: 2x10 to 12 counts (close and wide group)
- Pull ups: 2x10 to 12 counts (if you are able to perform or learn gradually)
- Single hand dumbbell row: 2x10 to 12 counts
- Seated row: 2x10 to 12 counts
- Dumbell Pull over: 2x10 to 12 counts
- Shrugs: 2x10 to 12 counts
- Deadlift or kettle bell swing: 2x10 to 12 counts
- Superman pose, chakrasana, dhanurasana: 2x10 to 12 counts
Thursday
- Abs and cardio: same as Tuesday
Friday
- Legs
- Squat or leg press: 3x10 to 12 counts
- Lunges or step up: 3x10 to 12 counts
- Squat and jump with squat hold: 3x10 to 12 counts
- Leg curl: 3x10 to 12 counts
- Hip thruster: 2x12 to 15 counts
- Calf standing: 2x12 to 15 counts
- Seated calf: 2x12 to 15 counts
Note:
1. Increase weights gradually as per your fitness level.
2. If you are able to push the weight more than counts with your maximum strength in a set, you are allowed to increase to the weight for the next set.
3. If your fat percentage is high, add more sets i.e. 3 to 4 sets and decrease the carbohydrate percentage.
4. Cardio too should be increased for 1 to 1.5 hours.
5. Any increase in weights or cardio completely depends upon an individual's body type.
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.