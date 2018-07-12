Want Flat Abs? You Need To Try This Fun Ab Workout For Burning Belly Fat By Celeb Pilates Trainer Namrata Purohit
Exercises for flat abs: Celebrity Pilates Trainer Namrata Purohit shares a fun music workout features challenging exercises which can help in getting flat abs and also burning belly fat.
Namrata Purohit shares a challenging two and a half minute routine for getting flat abs
HIGHLIGHTS
- Celebrity Pilates trainer Namrata shares a flat abs workout on her IGTV
- She shares a music workout routine for burning belly fat
- The exercise can be done anytime, anywhere, without any gym equipment
Belly fat is undoubtedly one of the most difficult fats to lose. And not only does it look bad, it also causes a lot of health problems. A lot of people who have fat in the abdominal area have been found to have diseases like type 2 diabetes and even heart diseases. This is the reason why losing belly fat is important. It will not only help you gain confidence, but will also help in reducing risks of such diseases. Celebrity fitness and Pilates trainer Namrata Purohit truly understands the importance losing belly fat. People who follow her regularly on Instagram would know that she is someone who believes in enjoying workouts and also making people learn the same. In accordance with this belief, she shared a "belly burning ab workout" on the song Lean On her Instagram TV. She mentions she is personally fond of music workouts - which are basically about exercising on the beat of a song.
The exercises which she shares are basic abdominal exercises in a two and half minute routine. As she begins the video, she stresses on the importance of enjoying workout and how the same can be fulfilled by working out on music beats.
With the very upbeat song Lean On playing in the background, Namrata begins her workout by doing ab crunches. Your core needs to be engaged and you need to keep breathing as you do the exercise. Your legs should be folded. You need to do 8 ab preps. This will help in achieving flat abs.
The exercise progresses to be a little fast-paced with the next beat of the song. You need to do the crunches a little faster, in the same position. Do the same for 16 pulses. This exercise can be helpful in burning belly fat and achieving flat abs.
When the song picks up to the third beat, switch to doing 16 obliques - doing ab crunches while raising your shoulders and elbows to each side. The core should be engaged throughout and you must breathe while doing the exercise in order to get flat abs.
When the song progresses to its verse, raise your legs at the height of the top of a table, with your knees bent. Do 8 ab crunches, engage your core and keep breathing. Then, do the same exercise at a faster pace - in coordination with the beats of the song. You need to follow this for 16 pulses for getting flat abs and burning belly fat.
In the same position, move to doing 16 obliques, as explained above. Then, hold for 8 counts in the same position and breathe deep.
With knees bent, do 8 alternate single leg stretches. Make sure the movement is coordination with the song, because that is the fun element of this challenging workout. Keep your shoulders raised.
With the next beat, do 8 double leg stretches, yet in the same position. Position your legs properly and make sure you focus on doing the exercise with the right technique in order to burn belly fat and achieve flat abs.
The idea is to keep your core engaged and breathe throughout the workout. This strong routine will work on your abdomen and will help you get rid of the belly fat quite effectively. It can be done without any gym equipment, anytime, anywhere! You simply need to tune in to Major Lazer's peppy song Lean On and get on it.
