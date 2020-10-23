ASK OUR EXPERTS

Parivrtta Parsvakonasana: Birthday Girl Malaika Arora Says This Yoga Asana Can Help You Have Sculpted Abs- Try Now!

Parivrtta Parsvakonasana: Birthday Girl Malaika Arora Says This Yoga Asana Can Help You Have Sculpted Abs- Try Now!

Parivrtta Parsvakonasana is a yoga asana which can give a nice stretch to your body. Know the step-wise guide to it right here!
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Garima Arora Updated: Oct 23, 2020 12:23 IST
4-Min Read
Parivrtta Parsvakonasana: Birthday Girl Malaika Arora Says This Yoga Asana Can Help You Have Sculpted Abs- Try Now!

Malaika Arora's birthday is on October 23

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Malaika Arora is an avid yoga enthusiast
  2. Parivrtta Parsvakonasana can help you have toned abs
  3. It can improve body's flexibility

Happy birthday Malaika Arora! The gorgeous diva never fails to amaze fans with her fit and toned body. As part of her birthday today, we are going to talk about parivrtta parsvakonasana, which she shared in her Insta post recently. Scrolling through Malaika Arora's Insta feed, one will notice that she is an avid yoga enthusiast. No wonder the actress looks fabulous at the age of 47! Parivrtta Parsvakonasana can help you have stronger, tighter and more sculpted abs, writes Arora in the caption of her Insta post.

Happy birthday Malaika Arora: Learn how to do Parivrtta Parsvakonasana


Before learning how to do this asana, know that doing yoga can have several benefits for your body. Starting your day with yoga and breathing exercises can help you feel relaxed and can have calming effects on your body.

Doing different yoga asanas can help in improving body flexibility, mobility and agility. It can aid fat loss and can help in preventing back pain, knee pain, neck pain, body pain and body stiffness.

Parivrtta Parsvakonasana is one asana can provide a nice stretch to your body. Here's how you can do it:

1. Get in the downward facing dog position. Your feet should be grounded and palms should be placed firmly on the floor.

2. Now inhale as you bring your right foot forward between your palms.

3. Left leg should be placed at the back. It should be straight, with your toe tucked in and heel up.

4. Push your pelvic down and exhale. Take your right thigh parallel to the ground.

5. Inhale again and lift your right hand up, fingers should point towards the ceiling. Make sure that both your shoulders are aligned.

6. Gaze up towards your fingers.

7. Hold on the position for 10 to 15 seconds and then release from the posture.

On Malaika Arora's birthday, try this yoga asana which can help you have flat abs, just the way you want. Happy birthday Malaika!


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Trending Diseases