Home »  Living Healthy »  Malaika Arora's Coffee Scrub Is A Must-Try If You Want A Glowing And Radiant Skin: Know All About It!

Malaika Arora's Coffee Scrub Is A Must-Try If You Want A Glowing And Radiant Skin: Know All About It!

All you need is some leftover coffee powder, some oil and sugar, to make this homemade body scrub suggested by Malaika Arora. Know how to make it right here.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Garima Arora Updated: Aug 19, 2020 05:22 IST
4-Min Read
Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora's says you can use this coffee scrub while taking a shower

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Coffee scrub can be great for skin exfoliation
  2. Malaika Arora's coffee scrub can help in removing dead skin cells
  3. It provides you with antioxidants that can benefit overall skin health

If you are running out body scrubs, then Malaika Arora's got you covered! All you need is some leftover coffee powder, some oil and some sugar, and voila, your own homemade coffee scrub is there to your rescue! Use it while showering and it will make your skin feel like makkhan (butter) as Arora describes it in her recent IGTVs. Body scrubs can be an important part of your skincare regime, especially since they help in removing dead skin cells, promotes skin hydration and clears blemishes on the skin.

Malaika Arora's homemade body scrub: Why you must try it


While many people love coffee and can't do without their morning cuppa, there are some ways that it can help you too. Firstly, know that drinking coffee, or even tea in moderate amounts is not going to harm you. The two caffeinated beverages can make you feel more energized and can also improve your physical performance.

Also read: Skincare Tips: Fight Skin Problems With Coffee; Here Are Some Simple Ways To Use It

Speaking of coffee's benefits of the skin, it can help with exfoliation and clearing up of skin. Regular use of a coffee scrub can give you a youthful and radiant skin.

6ndecff

A coffee scrub can give you a youthful and radiant skin
Photo Credit: iStock

If you have cellulite, then a coffee body scrub can be of great help. Caffeine in coffee can help in dilating blood vessels, thus reducing appearance of skin dimples, according to healthline.com. Stimulating effects of caffeine can also help improving blood flow.

Also read: 5 Surprising Ways To Use Honey For Wounds, Skin, Cough And More

So, the next time you go for a shower, do not forget to take a coffee scrub with you. "Mix the leftover coffee ground with some brown sugar and coconut oil. It serves as an easy, instant and aromatic home scrub. The caffeine in the coffee has potent antioxidants that help protect skin from sun damage and helps promote overall skin health," Arora informs in the caption of her post.

Phenols are the antioxidants present in coffee, which help warding off damage caused by free radicals in the body. Exfoliating benefits of the coffee scrub can leave your skin feeling soft and smooth.

Massage the scrub gently on your skin in a circular motion. It is also an effective technique to get reduce appearance of cellulite on the skin.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Also read: Top 5 Tips To Get Rid Of Cellulite

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Trending Diseases