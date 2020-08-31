Weight Loss: Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Morning Routine Includes This Sequence Of Yoga- Watch Video
Come what may, it is of prime importance that you start your day on a healthy note. Shilpa Shetty Kundra begins her day with utkatasana or the chair pose, followed by ek pada utkasana or single-legged chair pose. Watch video here.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Yoga can instill calm and positivity
- Starting your day with yoga is a great way to start your day
- Utkatasana or chair pose helps in strengthening your lower body
Shilpa Shetty Kundra begins her day with a dose of yoga. Be it stretching exercises or yoga poses that help in improving her body strength and stamina, the actress and fitness enthusiast leaves no stone unturned to begin her day on a healthy note. In her IGTV today, the actress can be seen doing two yoga asanas that can help in strengthening and toning her lower body, and also improve body balance and focus. The asanas that she does are utkatasana and ek pada utkasana.
In the caption of her IGTV, Kundra mentions that yoga has the power to instil calm and positivity in one's being. It can be a beautiful start to your day, adds.
When it comes to your morning routine, nothing should interfere with it, not even bad weather. No matter if its raining, or is windy, there's always scope for starting your day on a healthy note. "So glad we've got all this time... We all must take some time away from the hustle-bustle of life and just connect... With nature, with our surroundings, and with our inner selves," Kundra writes in the post.
Speaking of utkatasana, it is also known as chair pose. Some of its benefits include toning of leg muscles, strengthening of hip flexors, ankles, calves and back and stimulating heart, diaphragm and abdominal organs.
The asana challenges and work towards improving your body balance as well. In the video, Kundra can be seen doing chair pose followed by one-legged chair pose. "I particularly like this flow of asanas because not only do they strengthen and tone the lower body, but also improve balance and focus, while strengthening the lower back," she adds.
If you are looking for ways to start your day, then this yoga routine is a must-try. You can combine it with a few rounds of surya namaskar or sun salutations.
Time: 7 am This is how my days begin now Come rain or storm (was pretty windy) So glad we've got all this time... we all must take some time away from the hustle-bustle of life and just connect... with nature, with our surroundings, & with our inner selves. My morning routine gives me the strength and energy to tackle with the worst... Yoga has the power to instill calm and positivity in one's being, the weather made it even more conducive. Today's practice was Utkatasana and Ek Pada Utkatasana; while getting some much-needed fresh air. I particularly like this flow of asanas because not only do they strengthen & tone the lower body, but also improve balance & focus, while strengthening the lower back. This gives me a beautiful start to my day. Tag a friend who you think needs some motivation today @simplesoulfulapp . . . . . #MondayMotivation #SwasthRahoMastRaho #SSApp #WorkoutAtHome #yoga #yogisofinstagram #YogaSeHiHoga #happiness #positivity #peace #gratitude
Another thing that you can add to your morning routine is eating a handful of soaked almonds and raisins or any other nuts, within 15 minutes of rising. It can keep you energised through the day.
