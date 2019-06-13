Papaya Health Benefits: Diabetes, Weight Loss And Much More
Beat the heat with juicy papayas. Read here to know the multiple benefits that come along with this summer fruit.
Vitamin-A rich papayas can be good for eye health
HIGHLIGHTS
- Low calorie content and high fibre in papaya can help in weight loss
- The beta-carotene rich fruit can be beneficial for your skin
- Papayas can help in boosting digestion
The mercury is increasing steadily. As the scorching heat is increasing every day, it can be a difficult task to go out for work. We are familiar with the power of the sun and how it can affect our health. But what's that one good thing about summers? Fruits! The range of juicy, delicious fruits we get during summer can easily charge us up. From watermelon to lychees, fruits are loaded with nutrients which can help your body in various ways. The papaya you eat is also beneficial for your health. We are here to bust some myths associated with papaya and tell you how "the fruit of angels" can help you in various ways.
- Papaya isn't that nutritious
- The fruit can cause allergic reactions
- You should only eat the pulp
Also read: Do You Know The Many Amazing Benefits Of Raw Papayas? Good Digestion, Weight Loss And Much More
Here's how papayas can be beneficial for your health:
1. Can reduce cholesterol levels: Papaya has got a high vitamin-C content. The fruit has also got fibre and antioxidants, which can prevent build-up of cholesterol in your arteries, further preventing you from hypertension and heart diseases.
2. Can help in weight loss: Weight loss is a popular trend. Papaya can be beneficial for people following a weight loss diet. The fibre rich food can help in providing a feeling of fullness for a long time and can ease bowel movement. The fruit has also got a low-calorie content, further helping your weight loss schedule.
3. Helpful for diabetic people: Papaya is a diabetes friendly food. Although the fruit might taste sweet, the sugar content of papaya is pretty low, making it an excellent food option for diabetic people. It can also help non-diabetic people in preventing diabetes.
4. Can boost your immunity: A better immunity helps your body to fight off various infections. The vitamin-C content of papaya can boost your immunity.
Also read: 7 Incredible Health Benefits Of Papaya Seeds
5. Beneficial for your eyes: With age, our eyes start weakening up. The vitamin-A rich fruit helps you in preventing vision degeneration.
6. Preventing arthritis: Arthritis can significantly reduce your quality of life. The vitamin-C rich fruit has got anti-inflammatory properties which can keep chances of arthritis at bay.
7. Digestion improvement: Papaya contains an enzyme called papain. This compound along with the high fibre content can help you in improving digestion.
8. Helpful for reducing menstrual pain: That time of the month? Try papayas. The papain in papaya can help in regulating and easing flow during your periods.
Also read: 7 Amazing Health Benefits Of Papaya
9. Cancer prevention: The antioxidant rich fruit has got phytonutrients and flavanols, which can protect your cells from the damage caused by free radicals. This can help in preventing colon and prostate cancer.
10. Skin care: Summers can be a hard time for your skin. The UV rays can damage your skin and it might start ageing. Papayas are known for their beneficial properties. We come across several skin products which use papaya. The Vitamin-C content of papaya again plays a role here. Along with antioxidants, beta-carotene and vitamin-E, vitamin-C helps in fighting off damage caused by free radicals, thus keeping ageing at bay.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.