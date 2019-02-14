These 6 Foods Are All You Need To Improve Your Eyesight: Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal
From mental and physical tension to overeating, malnutrition, intake of excessive sugar, meat, protein or fat, can all result in poor vision. Here are 6 foods that can improve your eyesight.
Nuts are healthy for eyesight
HIGHLIGHTS
- Include more leafy greens in your diet to improve eyesight
- Fatty fish is good for eye health
- Vitamin C rich citrus fruits help in preventing age-related eye damage
Poor eyesight is primarily a sign of poor nutrition. Vision problems are quite common in the world. The World Health Organisation states that as many as 1.3 billion people across the world live with some form of vision impairment. It is thus important to get eye exams done regularly. However, to prevent having any eye problems, a healthy and nutritious diet can go a long way. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal recently took to Instagram to talk about some foods that can promote a healthy eyesight. In her blog, she mentions that there are various reasons that can result in poor vision.
From mental and physical tension to overeating, malnutrition, intake of excessive sugar, meat, protein or fat, junk food; poor muscle tone, lack of physical activity and flexibility can all result in poor vision.
For healthy eyes, a healthy lifestyle is what you need. Along with regular exercise, following are the foods you must include in your diet for healthy vision.
Foods for a healthy vision as suggested by Nmami Agarwal:
1. Leafy green veggies: Leafy green veggies are rich in lutein and zeaxanthin which help in improving vision. Vitamin C rich leafy greens are great for your eye health. Spinach, collards and kale are some instances of healthy leafy green veggies.
2. Citrus fruits: Orange, grapefruit and lemons are citrus fruits good for your eyesight. Vitamin C in citrus fruits acts as antioxidants and help in preventing age-related eye damage.
3. Nuts: Nuts are rich in omega 3 fatty acids and Vitamin E, both of which help in fighting from age-related eye problems. Peanuts, brazil nuts and walnuts are instances of nuts good for your eyesight.
4. Fish: Salmon, trout, tuna and herring are all fish that are good for your eyesight. Oily fish is rich in omega 3 fatty acids that offer protection to eyes from macular degeneration and dry eye syndrome. Nmami informs in her blog that omega 3 fatty acids help in drainage of intraocular fluid from eyes, thus reducing risk of glaucoma or high eye pressure.
5. Carrots: Carrots are rich in Vitamin A and carotene. Both of these are important for a healthy vision. Vitamin A specifically is a component of rhodospin, a protein which helps the retina to absorb light.
6. Seeds: Some seeds like hemp seeds, sunflower seeds and chia seed can help in improving vision. Fatty acids in these seeds can improve dry eye conditions. These seeds are also rich in omega 3 fatty acids and are also a good source of Vitamin E.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
