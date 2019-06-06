Unsalted Version Of This Juice Can Reduce High BP And High Cholesterol
Unsalted tomato juice can lower blood pressure and reduce cholesterol levels
A good remedy to reduce blood pressure and cholesterol levels
Researchers have found that drinking unsalted tomato juice can lower blood pressure and cholesterol level in adults who are at risk of cardiovascular disease, according to a study.
For the study, published in the journal of Food Science and Nutrition, researchers from the Tokyo Medical and Dental University in Japan examined nearly 500 residents - 184 males and 297 females.
Read: Is your cholesterol high? try these foods to bring it down
It was found that blood pressure in 94 participants with untreated pre-hypertension or hypertension dropped significantly.
Systolic blood pressure lowered from an average of 141.2 to 137 mmHg, and diastolic blood pressure lowered from an average of 83.3 to 80.9 mmHg.
High LDL (or bad) cholesterol levels in 125 participants decreased from an average of 155 to 149.9 mg/dL, said the study.
According to researchers, these beneficial effects were similar among men and women and also for different age groups.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.