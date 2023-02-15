Nutrition: Here Are 9 Reasons Why You Should Add Papaya To Your Diet
Papaya is extremely abundant in nutrients and boosts our health in a variety of ways. Read on to find out how.
Papayas benefit our health in a variety of ways
The orange and green fruit known more popularly as papaya is named by its scientific name, carica papaya. Many people find its smooth texture and sweet flavour to be appealing. Although they are more bitter than the fruit itself, the seeds can also be eaten. Besides being a refreshing treat, papayas are also extremely beneficial for our health and highly nutritive. Continue reading as we list some amazing benefits of eating papayas.
9 benefits of adding papayas to your diet:
1. Boosts gut health
Papaya seeds contain a lot of fibre. They control our bowel motions, eliminating pollutants from the body, and preserving a healthy gut as a result. They are advantageous for constipation. Papaya seeds contain carpaine, which kills parasites and bacteria in our intestines to maintain the health of our digestive tract.
2. Reduces bad cholesterol
Papaya seeds are a great source of oleic acid and other monounsaturated fatty acids. By lowering bad cholesterol, these fatty acids control blood cholesterol levels (LDL cholesterol ). Papaya seeds contain a lot of fibre. The body's cholesterol levels are decreased with the aid of fibre.
3. Boosts bone health
A increased risk of bone fracture has been linked to low vitamin K consumption. Adequate vitamin K intake is crucial for optimum health because it increases calcium absorption and may lower calcium excretion in the urine, leaving the body with enough calcium for bone growth and repair.
4. Helps reduce inflammation
It has been demonstrated that papaya seeds can effectively reduce inflammation. Vitamin C and other components like alkaloids, flavonoids, and polyphenols are abundant in papaya seeds. These substances are all anti-inflammatory in nature. As a result, they help to prevent and treat inflammation in conditions including gout, arthritis, and others.
5. Good for the heart
Increased consumption of papaya may improve heart health. According to studies, lycopene and vitamin C-rich foods may help prevent heart disease. Papaya contains antioxidants that may help your heart stay healthy and boost the benefits of "good" HDL cholesterol.
6. Reduces menstrual cramps
Carotene, which is found in papaya, is crucial for assisting the body in controlling the production of the hormone oestrogen. Papaya seeds can assist to induce menstruation, increase menstrual frequency, and to some extent, help with menstrual cramp management.
7. Protects the skin
Papaya can help your skin look younger and more toned in addition to keeping your body healthy. It is thought that a large portion of the wrinkling, sagging, and other skin damage that comes with ageing is caused by excessive free radical activity. Papaya's lycopene and vitamin C safeguard your skin and could perhaps lessen these ageing symptoms.
8. Improves digestion
Papayas contain the digestive enzyme papain, which can also be used to tenderise meat. Papaya also contains a lot of water and fibre, both of which aid to maintain regularity and a healthy digestive system.
9. Boosts hair health
Because it includes vitamin A, a nutrient necessary for the creation of sebum, which keeps hair nourished, papaya is also fantastic for hair. The development of all body tissues, including skin and hair, depends on vitamin A. For the creation and maintenance of collagen, which gives skin structure, an adequate intake of vitamin C is required, which papaya can offer.
Make sure to incorporate papaya into your diet to obtain the many benefits of eating it.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
FEATURED VIDEO OF THE DAY
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.