Moringa Tea: Weight Loss And 5 Other Reasons To Include It In Your Diet-Know A Simple Way To Make It
Moringa tea is known to be caffeine-free. It can facilitate weight loss and can also help in reducing mood swings. Read here to know other health benefits of including moringa tea in your diet.
Moringa tea can be beneficial for eyes
HIGHLIGHTS
- Moringa tea can be good for high blood pressure
- It is good for skin and hair
- It can reduce your mood swings
For years, moringa leaves and seeds are used for faster healing from wounds and diseases. Moringa tea is made from leaves or Moringa oleifera plant. The tree is also known as drumstick tree. It is native to tropical areas of Southeast Asia. Moringa tea is a herbal tea you can make by steeping moringa leaves in pure hot water. You can make moringa tea by using moringa leaf powder and tea bags. The benefit of moringa tea over other tea is that it is known to be caffeine free. Even the very popular green tea contains traces of caffeine. Keep reading to know the many benefits of moringa tea and how you can prepare it.
Moringa tea: Health benefits that cannot go unnoticed
Moringa has a rich nutrient profile. It contains Vitamin A, B1, B2 and B3, folate, calcium, iron, magnesium, potassium, phosphorus and zinc. It is extremely low in fats and can be included in weight loss diet. Following are the health benefits of drinking moringa tea:
1. It can reduce inflammation: Moringa tea contains isothiocyanates, an antioxidant that can reduce pain caused by inflammation. Inflammation is the root cause of most diseases in the body.
2. Good for skin and hair: "Moringa leaves are the rich source of vitamins and minerals and also enhance the blood circulation within the body. They promote skin health and act like a natural detoxifier," writes nutritionist Nmami Agarwal in her blog post shared on Instagram.
3. Good for healthy bones: Presence of calcium and phosphorus in moringa makes it a great for promoting healthy bones. People with arthritis and joint pain may benefit by including moringa tea in your daily diet.
4. Good for blood pressure: Isothiocyanate and niaziminin are compounds in moringa that can stop thickening of arteries - thus preventing any spike in blood pressure levels.
5. Good for eye health: Antioxidants and Vitamin A in moringa can be beneficial for your eyesight. Drink moringa tea regularly and see the difference.
Other health benefits or moringa
- Reduces edema
- Protects liver
- Reduces digestion-related issues like constipation, gastritis and ulcerative colitis.
- Reduces mood swings
- Good for heart health
- Reduces asthma symptoms
How to prepare moringa tea?
Nutritionist Nmami suggests an interesting way to prepare moringa tea. She recommends adding moringa powder (1 tsp), green tea powder (1 tsp), mint leaves (3-4), lemon juice (2 tsp), jaggery powder (1 tsp) and hot water as required. Cook on medium flame and wait till all ingredients are completely infused in water.
"If you are looking for a healthier alternative for tea, then this one is a great option. Though it is not much explored but it is no less than a super drink," she writes referring to moringa tea.
Moringa side effects
Before including moringa tea in your diet plan, make sure you consult a doctor. Moringa is usually not recommended for pregnant women. If you are on diabetes, high blood pressure or thyroid medications, then do ask your doctor before drinking moringa tea.
(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
