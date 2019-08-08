Home Remedies For Stomach Acidity: There Herbal Teas Might Help
Stomach acidity can be very discomforting and cause various stomach problems. Do not worry some home remedies can help you deal with this condition. Herbal teas are one effective remedy for stomach acidity.
Home remedies for stomach acidity: Drink herbal teas to relax your stomach
- Stomach acidity can be treated naturally with simple home remedies
- Herbal teas can be beneficial for your stomach
- You should avoid caffeine if you are suffering from stomach acidity
Stomach acidity can affect anyone. It can be a very uncomfortable situation which can cause heartburn or stomach pain as well. You may also experience coughing, nausea, burping and sore throat. This condition happens which the stomach acid leaks back to the esophagus. Poor eating habits are the most common reason behind stomach acidity. Other factors may include overeating, too much consumption of citric foods, smoking, certain medication and consumption of some beverages. Pregnant women also experience stomach acidity frequently. Stomach acidity can be treated naturally with some simple remedies which can soothe the stomach and give you instant relief. Herbal teas are one good remedy for stomach acidity. The properties of herbal teas can help in treating the symptoms of stomach acidity.
Home Remedies: Herbal teas for stomach acidity
Chamomile Tea
This tea is known for multiple health benefits it offers. Chamomile tea can be a great remedy for stomach acidity. Drinking chamomile tea will leave a soothing effect and calm your stomach. It will give instant relief to stomach acidity and all the symptoms related to it. Chamomile tea can also help you relax your mind and sleep properly. This amazing tea also has anti-inflammatory properties. You can also drink chamomile tea to treat cold and its symptoms.
Ginger tea
Ginger tea is extremely beneficial for your health. You can drink this tea on a regular basis and avail the different health benefits it offers. Ginger tea can treat nausea and other stomach related issues including stomach acidity. Ginger tea is also known for its anti-inflammatory properties. It can also result in better immunity, reduces stress, better blood circulation and digestion.
Teas you should avoid
You should avoid both citrus and mint during stomach acidity. Citric teas like lemon tea can trigger the condition. Similarly mint can also trigger the condition. Therefore, it is advised to avoid mint teas.
Other drinks you should avoid
There are some drinks which can make the situation worse. Some drinks which can aggravate stomach acidity may include:
Caffeine
Caffeine is bad for stomach acidity. Coffee is a big no when you are suffering stomach acidity.
Citrus juices
Excess intake of citrus is one of the causes of stomach acidity. Therefore, any drink with citrus should be avoided.
Carbonated drinks
Fizzy drinks are bad for your overall health. These drinks can worsen stomach acidity as well. Fizzy drink pushes the stomach acid back to the food pipe.
If you are pregnant, you may experience stomach acidity more often. You should consult a doctor before adding these herbal teas to your diet. Also, avoid any medication without consulting your doctor.
