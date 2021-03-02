Nutritionist Reveals Amazing Health Benefits Of Moringa You Should Not Miss
Moringa and its leaves are beneficial to your health in several ways. Read here to know some of these as explained by nutritionist.
Moringa is can offer you multiple health benefits including better liver health
HIGHLIGHTS
- Moringa leaves are loaded with multiple health benefits
- Drumsticks can be added to your diet in various ways
- You can add powder of moringa leaves to your diet
Moringa or commonly known as drumstick is beneficial to your health in many ways. Not just the stem, the leaves of this plant are also loaded with several health benefits. Moringa can be added to your diet in multiple ways. It can be added to curries, soups, teas and much more. It is good for your skin, hair, bones, liver, heart and much more. This plant is very nutritious and can offer you essential nutrients like protein, vitamin B6, iron, vitamin C, iron, vitamin A, calcium etc. Recently Nutritionist Lovneet Batra took to Instagram to share a few notable benefits of moringa. Read here to know some of these.
Moringa health benefits you must know
Batra explains, "Moringa, the superfood that has taken the world by storm is none other than the commonly found drum sticks we use often in sambars and other South and West Indian dishes."
The nutritionist further mentions that moringa is power-packed with a high amount of protein. It also contains quercetin that may help regulate blood pressure numbers and chlorogenic acid which is good for your blood sugars.
Also read: Moringa Tea: Weight Loss And 5 Other Reasons To Include It In Your Diet-Know A Simple Way To Make It
Moringa also helps reduces inflammation and may help lower cholesterol levels too. "On the other hand, regular consumption of moringa leaves helps accelerate the repair of liver cells. This is because they contain a high concentration of polyphenols that reduce the degeneration of the liver cells. Since the liver is the site if blood detoxification, fat metabolism and nutrient absorption. Moringa leaves are effective in stabilising the liver enzymes for a healthy daily detox process," Batra adds.
Also read: Drinking Tea May Boost Your Brain Function, Says Study; 5 Healthy Teas You Must Try
Caution!
If you are on certain medication or pregnant, talk to your doctor to know whether moringa and its leaves are safe for you or not. Overdose can also harm your health. So, seek help from your doctor or nutritionist to know how much to consume.
(Lovneet Batra is a Delhi-based Nutritionist)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.