Is Moringa Tea Good For Our Health?
Below we list some benefits of consuming Moringa tea and also share tips to help you make it at home.
Moringa is a plant native to parts of Asia and Africa. It is often referred to as the "miracle tree" or "drumstick tree" due to its highly nutritious leaves, seeds, and pods. Moringa leaves are packed with vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and essential amino acids, making it a nutrient-dense plant.
Moringa Tea is made from the dried leaves of the Moringa plant. It is prepared by steeping the leaves in hot water, similar to other herbal teas. Moringa Tea is known for its earthy taste, similar to green tea. Keep reading as we list some benefits of consuming Moringa tea and also share tips to help you make it at home.
10 Health benefits of drinking Moringa tea:
1. Rich in nutrients
Moringa Tea is generally considered healthy due to its high nutritional content. It contains high levels of vitamins A, C, and E, calcium, potassium, iron, and other beneficial compounds. It is also rich in antioxidants, which help protect the body against oxidative stress and inflammation.
2. Boosts the immune system
The antioxidants found in Moringa tea can help strengthen the immune system, making it more effective in fighting off illnesses and infections.
3. Anti-inflammatory properties
Moringa tea has natural anti-inflammatory compounds that can reduce inflammation throughout the body, potentially alleviating symptoms of conditions like arthritis.
4. Antioxidant properties
The high concentration of antioxidants in Moringa tea helps protect the body against oxidative stress caused by free radicals, reducing the risk of chronic diseases like heart disease and cancer.
5. Supports digestion
Consuming Moringa tea can aid digestion by stimulating the production of digestive enzymes and reducing inflammation in the gut.
6. Increases energy levels
Moringa tea contains natural compounds that can increase energy levels and improve overall vitality without the crash often associated with caffeine.
7. Supports brain health
The antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties in Moringa tea can help protect brain cells from damage, potentially reducing the risk of cognitive decline and improving memory and focus.
8. Regulates blood sugar levels
Some studies suggest that Moringa tea may help regulate blood sugar levels by improving insulin sensitivity, making it beneficial for individuals with diabetes or pre-diabetes.
9. Promotes cardiovascular health
The antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds in Moringa tea can support heart health by reducing cholesterol levels, lowering blood pressure, and improving blood circulation.
10. Aids in weight management
Moringa tea can help with weight management by boosting metabolism, reducing cravings, and providing nutrients while being low in calories and fat.
To consume Moringa tea correctly, you can follow these steps:
- Boil water and allow it to cool slightly.
- Place 1-2 teaspoons of dried Moringa leaves in a tea infuser or teapot.
- Pour the hot water over the leaves and let it steep for 5-10 minutes, allowing the nutrients to infuse into the water.
- Remove the tea infuser or strain the tea to separate the leaves.
- You can add honey, lemon, or other natural sweeteners to enhance the taste if desired.
- Enjoy your Moringa Tea while it is still warm.
It is important to note that Moringa Tea may have some potential side effects, especially if consumed in large quantities or if you have specific health conditions. It is advisable to consult with a healthcare professional before adding it to your regular diet.
