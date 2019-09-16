Drinking Tea May Boost Your Brain Function, Says Study; 5 Healthy Teas You Must Try
Tea is one of the most refreshing drinks to start your day with. Most people cannot start their day without their morning cup of tea. It is an important part of their morning rituals. There is a huge variety of teas available which are loaded with flavours. Drinking tea is also associated with numerous health benefits. Here is some good news for all the tea drinkers which will give you more reasons to drink tea. Researchers have found that regular tea drinkers have better-organised brain regions and this is associated with healthy cognitive function as compared to non-tea drinkers.
"Our results offer the first evidence of positive contribution of tea drinking to brain structure, and suggest that drinking tea regularly has a protective effect against age-related decline in brain organisation," according to a study authored by Feng Lei, Assistant Professor from the National University of Singapore.
Previous researchers have demonstrated that tea intake is beneficial to human health and the positive effects include mood improvement and cardiovascular disease prevention.
For the study published in the journal Aging, the research team recruited 36 adults aged 60 and above and gathered data about their health, lifestyle and psychological well-being. The elderly participants also had to undergo neuropsychological tests and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). The study was carried out from 2015 to 2018.
Upon analysing the participants' cognitive performance and imaging results, the research team found that individuals who consumed either green tea, oolong tea, or black tea at least four times a week for about 25 years had brain regions that were interconnected in a more efficient way.
"We have shown in our previous studies that tea drinkers had better cognitive function as compared to non-tea drinkers," Lei said.
"Our current results relating to brain network indirectly support our previous findings by showing that the positive effects of regular tea drinking are the result of improved brain organisation brought about by preventing disruption to interregional connections," he added.
Healthy teas you can consume
1. Chamomile tea
Chamomile tea is loaded with health benefits. It is quite popular for the calming effects it leaves. Chamomile tea can also help control menstrual pain and symptoms of a cold. It also has anti-inflammatory properties which makes it beneficial for osteoporosis patients. Consumption of chamomile tea will also ensure better sleep.
2. Green tea
The benefits of green tea are quite popular. It has become a part of almost everyone's diet. Green tea is commonly used to enhance the weight loss process. Green tea is also beneficial for your skin. It is loaded with properties which are beneficial for your overall health.
3. Ginger tea
Ginger tea is loaded with flavours and health benefits at the same time. It is the best drink you can choose from if you have a cold or cough. Ginger tea also reduces inflammation and can help you with digestion. It will also relieve stress and boost immunity.
4. Black tea
Black tea is loaded with antioxidant properties. It can help you control cholesterol numbers and reduce blood pressure. Black tea is good for your cardiovascular health. Black tea may also provide benefits to diabetes patients.
5. Oolong tea
Oolong tea is also loaded with health benefits. Some studies show that oolong tea can help you reduce the risk of diabetes and improve heart health. Oolong tea can also help you lose weight and result in better brain function.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
