Haircare Tips: Try These Homemade Remedies To Fight Frizziness This Monsoon Season

Frizziness is very common during the monsoon season due to the high humidity levels in the air. Moisture in the atmosphere causes hair to absorb excess water, swell up, and lose its smooth structure leading to frizz, puffiness, and lack of manageability. Additionally, rainwater can strip away natural oils from the scalp and hair, making it dry and more prone to breakage. While commercial products are available, many people find effective and safer relief from natural, homemade remedies that nourish the hair, lock in moisture, and restore shine. Below we share a list of homemade remedies to help reduce frizziness for monsoon.
Homemade remedies to fight frizziness this monsoon season
1. Coconut oil and aloe vera mask
Mix 2 tablespoons of coconut oil with 2 tablespoons of fresh aloe vera gel. Apply this to your hair from roots to ends and leave it on for 30–45 minutes before washing. Coconut oil deeply nourishes and aloe vera soothes the scalp while sealing moisture into hair strands, reducing frizz.
2. Banana and honey hair pack
Mash 1 ripe banana and mix it with 1 tablespoon of honey. Apply the paste evenly to damp hair and leave it on for 20–30 minutes. Bananas are rich in natural oils and potassium that soften hair, while honey acts as a humectant to retain moisture.
3. Yogurt and olive oil conditioner
Combine half a cup of plain yogurt with 1 tablespoon of olive oil. After shampooing, use it as a conditioner. Yogurt provides protein and olive oil hydrates dry strands, smoothing out frizz naturally.
4. Apple cider vinegar rinse
Mix 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar with 1 cup of water and use it as a final rinse after shampooing. This balances the hair's pH and smooths the cuticle, reducing frizz and adding natural shine.
5. Egg and olive oil treatment
Beat 1 egg with 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Apply this protein-rich mixture to your hair, leave it for 20 minutes, then wash off with a mild shampoo. This helps strengthen strands and tame frizz.
6. Fenugreek seed paste
Soak 2 tablespoons of fenugreek seeds overnight and grind into a paste the next morning. Apply it to your scalp and hair for 30 minutes. Fenugreek is rich in lecithin which hydrates hair and fights frizziness naturally.
7. Avocado and curd mask
Mash half an avocado and mix with 2 tablespoons of curd. Apply this creamy mixture to your hair and let it sit for 30 minutes. Avocados are rich in vitamins and fatty acids that nourish dry, frizzy hair, while curd adds softness.
8. Rice water spray
Save the water used for boiling rice and let it cool. Pour into a spray bottle and use it on damp hair after a wash. Rich in amino acids, rice water helps smoothen hair texture and reduce puffiness caused by humidity.
9. Amla oil massage
Warm some amla oil and gently massage it into your scalp once a week. Amla strengthens hair from the roots and helps retain moisture, preventing dryness and frizz.
