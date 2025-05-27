Ayurvedic Summer Tips: These Foods Will Keep You Cool
Let's explore Ayurvedic-approved summer foods that help regulate body temperature and keep your energy high while keeping heat-induced ailments at bay.
With the scorching summer heat taking a toll on our bodies, Ayurveda offers time-tested wisdom to stay balanced, hydrated, and healthy. According to Ayurveda, summer is dominated by the Pitta dosha, a combination of fire and water elements. When this dosha becomes aggravated due to excessive heat, it can lead to acidity, skin issues, irritability, and dehydration. To counter this, Ayurvedic principles recommend cooling, hydrating, and naturally sweet foods that pacify Pitta and support digestion. Let's explore Ayurvedic-approved summer foods that help regulate body temperature and keep your energy high while keeping heat-induced ailments at bay.
Why cooling foods matter in summer
In summer, the body's internal heat rises, which can disrupt digestion and lead to imbalances in mood and metabolism. Ayurveda suggests including foods that are naturally cooling, sweet, liquid, and slightly oily to soothe the Pitta dosha and protect internal equilibrium. Here are Ayurvedic foods and drinks that will keep your body cool and refreshed.
1. Coconut water
Known as naariyal paani, coconut water is naturally sweet, hydrating, and rich in electrolytes. It helps prevent dehydration, soothes the stomach, and reduces body heat. It's also excellent for skin health during summers.
2. Buttermilk (chaas)
Buttermilk is a probiotic-rich summer drink that cools the gut and aids digestion. Add a pinch of roasted cumin (jeera), mint, and black salt for extra cooling effects and digestive benefits.
3. Cucumber
This water-rich vegetable is a classic Pitta-pacifying food. Cucumber hydrates, detoxifies, and provides dietary fibre. Ayurveda considers it ideal for salads, raitas, or mid-meal snacks in hot months.
4. Watermelon and muskmelon
These fruits are sweet, hydrating, and cooling, perfect for balancing Pitta. However, Ayurveda recommends not combining melons with other foods and eating them on an empty stomach for optimal digestion.
5. Sabja seeds (basil seeds)
Soaked sabja seeds (also called tukmaria) are excellent natural coolants. They swell in water and can be added to lemon water or milk-based drinks. They also support digestion and reduce acidity.
6. Mint leaves (pudina)
Mint is a powerful herb in Ayurveda known for its cooling and calming properties. Use it to flavour chaas, chutneys, lemonades, or even fresh salads. It also freshens breath and aids digestion.
7. Aloe vera juice
Aloe vera is a well-known Pitta-soothing herb. Consuming small amounts of fresh aloe vera juice early in the morning can help cool the body and support liver and skin health. However, moderation is key.
8. Gulkand (rose petal preserve)
Gulkand is a traditional Ayurvedic tonic made from rose petals and sugar. It is cooling, aromatic, and helps relieve acidity, skin inflammation, and heat-related fatigue. Add a spoon to milk or eat it plain.
9. Fennel (saunf) water
Soak fennel seeds overnight and drink the strained water in the morning. This refreshing Ayurvedic remedy cools the system and improves digestion. Fennel is also good for eye health during dry summer days.
What to avoid in summer
To keep Pitta in check, Ayurveda advises reducing intake of spicy, salty, sour, fried, and fermented foods. Minimise alcohol, caffeine, red meat, onions, garlic, and excess sun exposure to avoid aggravating body heat and digestive distress.
Ayurveda teaches us to eat with the seasons and stay in tune with nature. In summer, cooling foods like coconut water, cucumber, and buttermilk act as natural shields against the heat. By making mindful food choices rooted in Ayurvedic wisdom, you can stay energised, calm, and balanced, even when temperatures soar. Let food be your medicine this summer.
