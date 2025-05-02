These Supplements May Be Harming Your Kidneys
Supplements can be harmful to the kidneys, especially when taken in excess or without proper medical guidance. The kidneys are responsible for filtering waste and toxins from the blood, and certain supplements can overburden this system, leading to damage or worsening existing kidney conditions. Some supplements contain substances that are directly toxic to the kidneys, while others can interfere with medications, alter fluid and electrolyte balance, or contribute to the formation of kidney stones. Read on as we share a list of supplements that might be harming your kidneys.
Supplements that might be harming your kidneys
1. Vitamin D in high doses
Vitamin D is essential for bone health and immune function, but excessive intake can raise calcium levels in the blood. This condition, called hypercalcemia, can strain the kidneys and lead to the formation of calcium-based kidney stones. Prolonged high calcium levels may also cause calcification in kidney tissues, impairing their function.
2. Creatine
Common among athletes and bodybuilders, creatine is used to enhance muscle performance. However, high doses or prolonged use can stress the kidneys by increasing the amount of creatinine, a waste product that kidneys must filter. In people with existing kidney conditions, creatine can accelerate damage.
3. Protein powders in excessive use
Protein is essential, but overconsumption especially through supplements can overwork the kidneys. Excess protein increases the nitrogen load in the blood, which the kidneys must excrete. This can lead to glomerular hyper-filtration and, over time, may contribute to kidney damage, especially in people with underlying kidney disease.
4. NSAID-containing supplements
Willow bark and similar herbal supplements contain salicylates, similar to aspirin and other non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). These can reduce blood flow to the kidneys and interfere with their ability to regulate salt and water balance, potentially leading to acute kidney injury, especially when used frequently or in combination with dehydration.
5. Vitamin C in large amounts
While vitamin C is water-soluble and generally considered safe, large doses (over 2,000 mg/day) can increase oxalate production in the body. Oxalate can bind with calcium to form crystals, which may accumulate in the kidneys as stones. Chronic overuse of vitamin C supplements has been linked to oxalate nephropathy, a serious kidney condition.
6. Licorice root
Used for digestive issues and adrenal fatigue, licorice root contains glycyrrhizin, which can lead to elevated blood pressure and low potassium levels, a condition known as hypokalaemia. These effects can strain kidney function, especially in people with pre-existing heart or kidney conditions. Chronic use has been associated with fluid retention and electrolyte imbalances that impair renal health.
7. High-dose magnesium supplements
While magnesium is vital for muscle and nerve function, taking too much, especially in supplement form can be harmful, particularly in people with reduced kidney function. Healthy kidneys usually excrete excess magnesium, but when they are impaired, magnesium can accumulate in the body, causing symptoms like nausea, low blood pressure, and, in severe cases, kidney toxicity or even cardiac arrest.
Even healthy individuals may be at risk if they use high doses over a prolonged period or combine multiple supplements without supervision.
