This World Liver Day, Take Care Of Your Liver Naturally With These Simple Tips
World Liver Day: Liver is one of the most important organs in the digestive system. Here are some simple tips that can help you take care of your liver naturally.
World Liver Day: Avoid alcohol for a healthy liver
HIGHLIGHTS
- Avoid being in touch with toxins for a healthy liver
- Quit smoking to prevent damage to liver
- World Liver Day is meant to raise awareness about liver health care tips
April 19 is observed as World Liver Day. The day is meant to raise awareness about liver and following a lifestyle which supports liver health. Liver is the most important organ in your digestive system. Everything that you eat or drink passes through the liver. The organ is such that can get easily damaged if you don't take proper care of it. Some of the important functions that the liver performs include cleaning your blood, storing glucose (which gives you the energy boost when you need it) and producing bile - a liquid that helps in breaking down fat from food.
On the occasion of World Liver Day, we talk about some simple tips to take care of your liver naturally. Keep reading to know them...
World Liver Day: Simple tips to to take care of your liver
1. Avoid alcohol: Alcohol consumption can ruin your liver in more ways than you can image. If you are someone who consumes alcohol regularly, then you are at risk of fatty liver disease and liver cirrhosis. Alcohol has the tendency to damage liver cells, which leads to swelling or scarring of the liver and ultimately leading to liver cirrhosis. No amount of alcohol is safe for your body and you should keep its consumption to a bare minimum.
Also read: These Are By Far The Best Diet Tips To Maintain A Healthy Liver
2. Live a healthy lifestyle: Eating healthy foods and exercising regularly or two important aspects for having a healthy liver. Keeping your weight under control is an important aspect of having a healthy liver. It is also an effective way to prevent fatty liver disease.
3. Watch out for certain medicines: There are certain medicines that can damage your liver. Painkillers are specifically harmful for your liver and their consumption must be done only in extreme situations. Some medicines can damage your liver if you consume alcohol before or after taking them. Some medicines harm your liver when they are taken in combination with other medicines. This is one of the many reasons why it is important to take medicines only when prescribed by the doctor and take them in the pattern suggested by your doctor.
Also read: Non-Alcohol Fatty Liver Disease: Do's And Don'ts You Must Know
4. Avoid being in touch with toxins: Avoid breathing or coming in contact with harmful toxins. Some cleaning products like aerosols or insecticides have chemicals that can damage your liver. Also, avoid smoking to prevent liver damage.
5. Drink coffee: Studies have shown that coffee can lower your risk of getting liver disease. The reason behind this is unclear yet. Drink coffee for healthy liver, but not in excess to prevent ill-effects of caffeine.
This world liver day, pledge to take care of your liver, holistically! Happy World Liver Day y'all!
Also read: This Hormone Can Protect Women From Liver Cancer
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.