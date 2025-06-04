7 Early Signs And Symptoms Of Liver Disease You Shouldn't Ignore
Liver is an important, hard-working organ. It is responsible for several body functions. The liver helps filter toxins from your blood, produces bile juice and regulates metabolism. It is also vulnerable to toxins which can affect your liver's ability to function properly. Liver diseases have become more common than ever in recent years. An unhealthy diet, sedentary lifestyle, excessive alcohol consumption and some viral infections are some of the causes of liver diseases. Identifying liver diseases at an early stage can help prevent serious liver conditions. Here we have listed some early signs of liver diseases that you shouldn't ignore.
Early signs of liver disease
1. Jaundice
Jaundice is one of the significant symptoms of liver-related issues. It is characterized by yellowing of the skin and eyes, indicating a buildup of bilirubin due to liver dysfunction.
2. Constant tiredness
Feeling unusually tired or fatigued can be one of the first signs of liver disease, as the liver's ability to detoxify the body may be compromised.
3. Nausea and vomiting
Persistent nausea and vomiting may signal that the liver struggles to process toxins effectively.
4. Loss of appetite
The liver plays a significant role in digestion and metabolism. Poor liver function can lead to loss of appetite and unintentional weight loss.
5. Dark urine
Changes in urine colour, particularly an unusual dark yellow or brown hue, can occur when the liver is unable to process bilirubin properly.
6. Itchy skin
Persistent itching can be caused by the buildup of bile salts in the bloodstream, a common symptom of liver disease.
7. Swelling in the abdomen or legs
Fluid buildup (edema) may occur in the abdomen (ascites) or legs due to increased pressure in the blood vessels of the liver.
Recognising these early signs and symptoms can help prevent serious liver conditions like cirrhosis. If you or someone you know is experiencing these symptoms, it's advisable to consult a healthcare professional for timely diagnosis and treatment.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
