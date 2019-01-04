Here's Why Loading Up On Lean Sources Of Protein Can Help In Quick Weight loss
Lean protein- refers to low-fat sources of protein like chicken breast, eggs, certain kinds of lean fish, white-meat poultry, cheese, milk, soya, pork, lean beef and other low-fat cuts.
Sometimes foods rich in protein are also accompanied by more fat and calories than you want
Like all the other nutrients protein is also an essential part of the balanced diet. Protein is also essential for a healthy weight loss. This is because it helps promote fullness and controls your appetite. But sometimes foods rich in protein are also accompanied by more fat and calories than you want. This could lead to weight gain. But you need not worry. As, there are a variety of lean animal and plant sources of protein that will help you meet the daily requirement of protein intake. “Lean protein” refers to low-fat sources of protein like chicken breast, eggs, certain kinds of lean fish, white-meat poultry, cheese, milk, soya, pork, lean beef and other low-fat cuts.
Top 5 amazing sources of lean protein:
1. Greek yoghurt:
Plain non-fat or low-fat Greek yogurt have much more protein as compared to the regular yogurt. Greek yogurt, also known as the strained yogurt, is a very thick, delicious, creamy type of yogurt. It tastes is extremely nutritious as it contains a lot of nutrients. You can have it as an evening snack, include in your smoothies or oatmeal.
2. Lentils:
Again a superb source of lean protein lentils like beans, chickpeas and kidney beans can do wonders if you want to lose weight. They are also nutritious, as they contain several nutrients including fiber, folate, iron, potassium, phosphorus and calcium. However, the protein in lentils is incomplete, as they do not contain sufficient amounts of all of the essential amino acids. But you can have these lentils along with rice in order to make it a complete source of protein.
3. Eggs:
Eggs are amongst the best sources of protein. Therefore, it becomes important for you to include them if your are on a weight loss program. The quality of a protein source is determined by the amounts of essential amino acids the food contains. Food that contains all of the amino acids in the right ratios is a high-quality source of protein. Eggs contain all the essential amino acids which makes them an amazing source of lean protein.
4. Fish:
Fish are a great sources of lean protein. Most fish is low in saturated fat than poultry or beef. Cold water fish, such as salmon, is an excellent source of protein and it contains high amounts of omega-3 fatty acids. These nutrients can make it a good fat that can be beneficial to your overall health. Tuna, salmon, mackerel, cod, herring, and anchovies are also packed with significant amounts of protein and nutrition.
5. Low-fat dairy:
Low-fat dairy products, are excellent sources of lean protein. Therefore, do not forget them to include them in your diet. Low-fat dairy products include low fat or skim milk, low-fat cheese, regular yoghurt, are all lean sources of protein because much of the saturated fat has been removed from them. They dairy products are rich in calcium and vitamin D as well which is great for bone health. Moreover, it is very easy to include dairy products into your diet.
