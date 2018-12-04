ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Try This Low-Fat And High-Protein Diet For A Quick Weight Loss

Try This Low-Fat And High-Protein Diet For A Quick Weight Loss

A diet which is low in fat and high in protein can be effective if you want to lose weight quickly and in a healthy way.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Dec 4, 2018 05:38 IST
3-Min Read
Try This Low-Fat And High-Protein Diet For A Quick Weight Loss

Weight loss can be a daunting task and requires constant effort and patience.

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Fad diets help in shedding those extra kilos
  2. Protein is a must if you want to lose weight but not health
  3. A diet which is low in fat is helpful if you are on a weight loss program

Are you struggling to lose weight? Weight loss can be a daunting task and requires constant effort and patience. Now days, there are many fad diets in the trend which help in shedding those extra pounds effectively. These include keto diet, Mediterranean diet, fasting diet, vegan diet or an all-meat diet and many more. These diets can be difficult to sustain and may lead to poor health outcomes as they may lack in some or the other vital nutrients. However, a diet which is low in fat and high in protein can be effective if you want to lose weight quickly and in a healthy way.

Also read: Top 6 Nutritional Changes You Need To Make Today To Get Rid Of Belly Fat: Top 20 Foods That Help Burn Belly Fat

A diet which is low in fat is helpful if you are on a weight loss program. When we say to focus on a low-fat diet, it means including healthy fats in your diet and in limited quantities. Do not eliminate fats completely from your diet as they are vital for the human body. Unsaturated fats include both monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats and are considered as healthy fats. These can be included in your diet as they have several health benefits. Saturated fats come from animal products such as meat and dairy foods. They increase the cholesterol and put you at a higher risk of heart disease. In addition to helping you lose weight, following a low-fat diet can also help protect you from serious medical conditions, including heart disease, high cholesterol, and high blood sugar levels.


RELATED STORIES

On A Diet? Here's How You Can Enjoy Your 'Cheat Meal'

Cheat day today? Follow these guidelines first!

5 Reasons Why You Must Eat Green Peas This Winter

Green peas are high in starch or complex carbs. They are low in calories and rich in fibre, protein, Vitamin A and Vitamin K. Read here to know the many health benefits of including green peas in your diet.

2toimujg

A diet which is low in fat is helpful if you are on a weight loss program.
Photo Credit: iStock

Top 20 healthy fats to include in your weight-loss diet:

1. Avocado

2. Walnuts

3. Whole eggs

4. Cheese

5. Butter

6. Salmon

7. Dar chocolate

8. Olive oil

9. Chia seeds

10. Almonds

11. Pistachios

12. Nut butters

13. Tuna

14. Sunflower seeds

15. Tofu

16. Greek yoghurt

17. Coconut oil

18. Ghee

19. Flax seeds

20. Full-fat milk

This wonder nutrient protein is a must if you want to lose weight but not health. Eating more of proteins can help you eat fewer calories automatically. The nutrient protein not only helps to lose weight but also boosts metabolism, burns calories, increase your stamina, build strong bones, enhance muscle strength and repair tissue. Proteins take longer time to digest than carbohydrates, so it keeps you full for longer, and control your hunger pangs.

Also read: Apple Shaped Body (With More Belly Fat) Found To Be Unhealthier Than Pear Shaped Body; Ways To Cut Down Belly Fat You Must Know

Top 20 protein-rich foods to include in your weight loss diet are:

1. Eggs

2. Milk

3. Peas

4. Yogurt

5. Chicken

6. Cottage cheese

7. Cashews

8. Almonds

9. Nut butters

10. Beans

11. Oats

12. Broccoli

13. Lentils

14. Potatoes

15. Beef

16. Hemp seeds

17. Chickpeas

18. Legumes

19. Guava

20. Tempeh

29tft7s

Protein rich foods help you feel full for longer
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: 5 Drinks That Speed Up Your Metabolism And Help Burn Your Belly Fat Instantly

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information. 

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

 

Home Remedies

Health Expert Luke Coutinho Shares These Amazing Home Remedies For Hair Fall
Health Expert Luke Coutinho Shares These Amazing Home Remedies For Hair Fall

................... Advertisement ...................

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Tooth Loss In Postmenopausal Women Can Increase Risk of High Blood Pressure: Study

Study: Dental Painkillers May Put Young People At Risk Of Opioid Addiction

This Protein-Rich Drink Is Good For Your Overall Health: Here's Why You Should Have It

Night Owls At Greater Risk Of Heart Disease, Diabetes: Study

Do You Know About The Yo-Yo Diet? It Can Be Fatal, Finds Study

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES