Try This Low-Fat And High-Protein Diet For A Quick Weight Loss
A diet which is low in fat and high in protein can be effective if you want to lose weight quickly and in a healthy way.
Weight loss can be a daunting task and requires constant effort and patience.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Fad diets help in shedding those extra kilos
- Protein is a must if you want to lose weight but not health
- A diet which is low in fat is helpful if you are on a weight loss program
Are you struggling to lose weight? Weight loss can be a daunting task and requires constant effort and patience. Now days, there are many fad diets in the trend which help in shedding those extra pounds effectively. These include keto diet, Mediterranean diet, fasting diet, vegan diet or an all-meat diet and many more. These diets can be difficult to sustain and may lead to poor health outcomes as they may lack in some or the other vital nutrients. However, a diet which is low in fat and high in protein can be effective if you want to lose weight quickly and in a healthy way.
Also read: Top 6 Nutritional Changes You Need To Make Today To Get Rid Of Belly Fat: Top 20 Foods That Help Burn Belly Fat
A diet which is low in fat is helpful if you are on a weight loss program. When we say to focus on a low-fat diet, it means including healthy fats in your diet and in limited quantities. Do not eliminate fats completely from your diet as they are vital for the human body. Unsaturated fats include both monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats and are considered as healthy fats. These can be included in your diet as they have several health benefits. Saturated fats come from animal products such as meat and dairy foods. They increase the cholesterol and put you at a higher risk of heart disease. In addition to helping you lose weight, following a low-fat diet can also help protect you from serious medical conditions, including heart disease, high cholesterol, and high blood sugar levels.
Top 20 healthy fats to include in your weight-loss diet:
1. Avocado
2. Walnuts
3. Whole eggs
4. Cheese
5. Butter
6. Salmon
7. Dar chocolate
8. Olive oil
9. Chia seeds
10. Almonds
11. Pistachios
12. Nut butters
13. Tuna
14. Sunflower seeds
15. Tofu
16. Greek yoghurt
17. Coconut oil
18. Ghee
19. Flax seeds
20. Full-fat milk
This wonder nutrient protein is a must if you want to lose weight but not health. Eating more of proteins can help you eat fewer calories automatically. The nutrient protein not only helps to lose weight but also boosts metabolism, burns calories, increase your stamina, build strong bones, enhance muscle strength and repair tissue. Proteins take longer time to digest than carbohydrates, so it keeps you full for longer, and control your hunger pangs.
Also read: Apple Shaped Body (With More Belly Fat) Found To Be Unhealthier Than Pear Shaped Body; Ways To Cut Down Belly Fat You Must Know
Top 20 protein-rich foods to include in your weight loss diet are:
1. Eggs
2. Milk
3. Peas
4. Yogurt
5. Chicken
6. Cottage cheese
7. Cashews
8. Almonds
9. Nut butters
10. Beans
11. Oats
12. Broccoli
13. Lentils
14. Potatoes
15. Beef
16. Hemp seeds
17. Chickpeas
18. Legumes
19. Guava
20. Tempeh
Also read: 5 Drinks That Speed Up Your Metabolism And Help Burn Your Belly Fat Instantly
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.