Perfect For Weight Loss Include These Superb Proteins In Your Diet! No, It's Not Chicken Or Eggs!
Whenever we talk about proteins, the common protein-rich foods that come to our mind is eggs and chicken. Let us discover some other good quality sources of proteins.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Have a look at some wonderful sources of protein
- Milk products even help keep bones and teeth strong
- Pseudo grains amaranth and quinoa are a good quality protein
The nutrient protein is an important component of every cell in the body. The human body uses protein to strengthen muscles, build and repair tissues. Proteins are also needed to make enzymes, hormones, and other body chemicals. Protein contains essential amino acids and is an important building block of bones, muscles, cartilage, skin, and blood. Moreover, they are perfect for weight loss as they control your hunger pangs. But whenever we talk about proteins, the common protein-rich foods that come to our mind is eggs and chicken. Let us discover some other good quality sources of proteins other than chicken and eggs.
Top 8 sources of protein:
1. Peas:
This tiny green vegetable is loaded with nutrients. They are nutritious, taste delicious and have significant amount of proteins. So if you think that getting protein from plants is inconvenient or expensive, you might be wrong. Green peas have almost eight grams of protein per cup, according to the USDA.
2. Beans:
Green beans are again a good quality of proteins. Protein is essential for a healthy immune system. They can be combined with other proteins to make complete proteins. One cup of raw green beans has almost two grams of protein. You can add beans to your salads, dishes and rice as well
3. Lentils:
A high fiber and protein-rich content, lentils will keep you full for longer. It is a great source of protein for vegetarians. Nutritionist Rupali Dutta said, "You can eat lentils along with roti or rice to make it a complete protein rich meal."
4. Nuts:
According to the nutritionist Pooja Malhotra, " Cashews provide around 18 gram protein per 100 gram. 7-8 cashews provide around 2 gram protein. 100 grams of almonds provide around 21 gram protein. Roughly 10 almonds provide you about 2.5 gram protein. Peanuts provide roughly 26 gram of protein per 100 gram. A handful serving of peanuts adds 6-7 grams protein to your diet which is a substantial amount." The next time you get bored of eggs and chicken just eat a handful of nuts.
5. Soya:
Nutritionist Rupali Dutta said, "Soya is again a good source of protein and perfect for vegetarians." In addition, they are rich in fiber, and heart-healthy omega-3s. Also, they are naturally cholesterol-free and low in saturated fat which makes them beneficial for the heart as well.
6. Milk family:
Nutritionist also added, "Dairy products like milk, cheese and yogurt are excellent sources of protein." Apart from protein they also contain valuable mineral calcium, and even vitamin D. Milk products even help keep bones and teeth strong and help prevent osteoporosis.
7. Butter:
Nutritionist Rupali Dutta said, "The whey protein which is contained in the watery portion of milk that separates from the curds while making cheese or butter. Butter is rich in whey protein" Also, butter is great in healthy fats and can be included in your diet. Though moderation is the key when you consume it.
8. Amaranth and quinoa:
"The two pseudo grains amaranth and quinoa are a good quality of protein," said nutritionist Rupali Dutta. Whole grains can give your meal a protein boost especially when we talk of quinoa. Add other vegetables like beans and peas to make it a wholesome meal.
(Pooja Malhotra is a nutritionist based in Delhi)
(Dr Rupali Dutta is a Clinical Nutritionist)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
