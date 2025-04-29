Try These Exercise To Reduce Pain In Joints
Movement improves circulation, strengthens muscles around joints, and helps manage weight, all vital for joint health. Here are eleven exercises to reduce joint pain effectively.
Try These Exercise To Reduce Pain In Joints
Joint pain is a common issue affecting people of all ages, often caused by arthritis, injury, overuse, or simply ageing. While medication and physiotherapy are standard treatments, regular movement and the right kind of exercise can significantly reduce stiffness and improve joint health. According to the Arthritis Foundation, low-impact exercises help strengthen the muscles around joints, enhance flexibility, and reduce inflammation. However, choosing safe and joint-friendly workouts is essential. This guide outlines simple exercises that can be done at home or under supervision to help manage and alleviate joint pain over time.
Why movement matters for painful joints
Contrary to popular belief, resting sore joints too much can worsen stiffness and decrease mobility. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends low-impact physical activity for at least 150 minutes a week to ease joint pain, especially in conditions like osteoarthritis. Movement improves circulation, strengthens muscles around joints, and helps manage weight, all vital for joint health. Here are eleven exercises to reduce joint pain effectively.
1. Walking
A simple, accessible exercise, walking improves circulation and strengthens leg muscles, reducing the burden on the knees and hips. Start with short walks and gradually increase time and pace.
2. Swimming or water aerobics
Water-based activities reduce pressure on the joints while providing resistance to strengthen muscles. Swimming also enhances cardiovascular health, flexibility, and mobility, making it ideal for arthritis patients.
3. Chair yoga
Gentle yoga movements can stretch stiff joints and reduce tension. Chair yoga is particularly beneficial for seniors or those with limited mobility, improving balance and joint flexibility without strain.
4. Cycling or stationary biking
A low-impact cardiovascular exercise, biking strengthens the knee and hip joints while improving endurance. Stationary bikes are ideal for indoor, joint-safe workouts year-round.
5. Tai Chi
Often called “meditation in motion,” Tai Chi combines slow, graceful movements with deep breathing. It improves balance, flexibility, and joint function, especially helpful for those with chronic pain.
6. Stretching routines
Regular stretching increases the range of motion and reduces stiffness. Focus on the neck, shoulders, knees, and hips. Always warm up the body and avoid overstretching.
7. Resistance band workouts
Strength training using light resistance bands targets muscle groups around affected joints, helping reduce stress on bones. Start with gentle resistance and increase gradually based on comfort.
8. Heel slides
This simple floor or bed exercise helps relieve knee joint pain. Lie down, slide one heel toward your buttocks while keeping the other leg extended, then switch. Repeat slowly.
9. Hand squeezes with a soft ball
Joint pain isn't limited to knees and hips, fingers and wrists often suffer too. Squeezing a stress ball can help maintain grip strength and mobility in hand joints.
10. Wall sits
This strengthens the quadriceps and supports knee joints. Slide down a wall until in a seated position (like an invisible chair), hold for a few seconds, and return. Repeat as comfortable.
11. Pelvic tilts
Useful for lower back and hip joint pain, pelvic tilts stretch and stabilise the spine. Lie flat with knees bent, gently tilt the pelvis upward, and hold before releasing.
Living with joint pain doesn't mean living without movement. When chosen wisely, regular exercise can be one of the most effective ways to manage and reduce pain. Before starting any fitness regime, consult a healthcare provider or physiotherapist for personalised guidance. Stay active, move safely, and let movement become a part of your healing process.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.