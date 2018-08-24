7 Foods To Avoid If You Have Gout Disease
Gout is a type of arthritis which causes inflammation in joints. Gout disease is caused when there is an excess amount of uric acid in blood. Avoid these foods if you have gout disease.
Foods to be avoided in case of gout include meat and refined carbs
HIGHLIGHTS
- Meats can trigger gout attacks at night
- Avoid added sugar in case of gout
- Fish and shellfish can be dangerous during gout
Gout is a type of arthritis which causes inflammation in joints. Gout disease is caused when there is an excess amount of uric acid in blood. This acid can form needle-like crystals in joints which can cause redness, intense pain, and swelling in the joints. While gout diseases mostly occur in the big toes, there is also a high possibility that it may occur in fingers, wrists, knees, and heels. The food you eat plays a very important role in minimizing or triggering gout attacks. Gout attacks are mainly triggered due to the intake of diet which is high in purine. Digesting purine can make your body produce uric acid as a waste product, hence aggravating the gout situation. Foods which may be preferred during gout include fruits and vegetables such as potatoes, peas, mushrooms, legumes such as lentils, beans, soya beans, all nuts and seeds, and dairy products. However, there are also certain foods which you must avoid in case you have gout.
Here are 7 foods you must avoid if you have gout
1. Meats
Meats such as red meats and organ meats such as liver, kidney, sweetbreads, and brain must be avoided during gout. These contain high levels of purine and hence can prove fatal during gout. Other meats such as pheasants, veal, and venison should also be strictly avoided. They can trigger gout attacks at night.
Also read: Foods Rich In Omega 6 Fatty Acids: Know The Sources And Health Benefits
2. Beverages
Beverages high in fructose and sugar can rapidly increase formation of uric acid and hence increase severity of gout disease. Even though such drinks are not high in purine, they can still be dangerous because of high content of fructose. Such beverages increase uric acid by activating certain cellular processes in the body. Out of all, one should most adamantly avoid fruit juice, sugary sodas, and alcohol (especially beer).
3. Refined carbohydrates
Refined carbs such as white bread, cakes, white rice, sugar, and cookies should be seriously dismissed during gout. Such foods are neither high in purine nor high in fructose, but their nutritional value is really low which leads to an increase in uric acid in the body.
Also read: Beware! The Truth About Frozen Foods; Their Impact On Health
4. Processed foods
Processed foods such as chips, snacks, frozen meals etc. should all be avoided if you have gout. They are unhealthy food items and may worsen the problem of gout in the joints.
5. Fish
Consumption of fish and shellfish can turn out to be highly dangerous to the body during gout. Fish that are to be particularly avoided are herring, trout, mackerel, tuna, sardines, anchovies, and haddock. Shellfish which are to be particularly avoided include shrimp and lobster.
Also read: Healthy Benefits And Foods That Are Rich In Vitamin B3
6. Added Sugar
Some food items are added to a lot of dishes for upgrading taste and look. These items include honey, corn syrup, maple syrup, agave nectar etc. Such added sugars are highly rich in fructose and can increase the level of uric acid in the body. Hence, added sugars must be avoided.
7. Yeast
Yeasts such as nutritional yeast, brewer's yeast, and other yeast supplements are also recommended to be avoided.
It is important to remember that there are also some food items which contain a moderate level of purine and hence while their limited consumption is fine during gout, their over consumption may trigger gout attacks. Such foods include chicken, beef, pork, lamb, and salmon. While you can avoid items rich in purine, you can take high-purine vegetables for they exceptionally do not cause any problems during gout.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.