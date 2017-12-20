Bet You Didn't Know These Incredible Health Benefits Of Baking Soda
Baking soda or sodium bicarbonate is used in baking. But Did you know that baking soda has so much more to it than just leavening dough and batter? Some people use baking soda to clean stains on solids surfaces. But besides these, baking soda can also be used in treating some health conditions. Read further to know the many health benefits of baking soda:
1. It is a natural cure for body odour
All sorts of chemical deodorants are available in the market but these could be hazardous for your skin. A safer and more natural alternative for these deodorants is baking soda. Rubbing some of it on the armpits, base of your feet or any other part can help eliminate odour.
2. Treating heartburn, indigestion and ulcers
For heartburn, indigestion, acid reflux and ulcers, baking soda is one of the best remedies available. When faced with any such problem, add a pinch of baking soda to half a cup of water and drink it for instant relief.
3. Helps treat skin ailments
For skin rashes, hives or any other skin problem, a baking soda soak can prove helpful. Just add some baking soda to apple cider vinegar and add it to your bath. Now soak in it for 10-15 minutes so that the impurities from your skin can be removed.
4. Whitens your teeth
For white and brighter teeth, you need not rush to a dentist anymore. Instead you can use baking soda to make your pearly whites shine come back to life. Just combine some baking soda with toothpaste and apply on your teeth. Now cover your teeth with aluminum foil and leave it on for five minutes. Remove the foil and mildly brush your teeth and then wash it out.
5. Neutralizing fridge odour
Has your fridge started to stink? May be some foods have overstayed their welcome in your refrigerator and are giving it that foul smell. Does this mean emptying the fridge completely and then cleaning it in and out? No it doesn't! Instead, you can place a cup of baking soda at the back of your fridge so it soaks the smell and leaves your fridge fresh instead.
6. Shoe deodorizer
Nothing can be worse and more embarrassing than stinky shoes. But the one super-effective remedy for it is baking soda. Just add baking soda to a piece of fabric and secure it with a rubber band to make a bag of it. Now place it in your shoes and keep it aside. Remove the bag when you wear your shoes.
