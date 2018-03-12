7 Best Protein-Rich Foods For Stronger Bones
Protein is the main component which improves calcium absorption by the bones.
Protein for bones: Stronger bones need both calcium and proteins in the right proportion
HIGHLIGHTS
- Protein is the main component which improves calcium absorption
- One egg contains 7 grams of protein
- The perfect combination of protein and calcium is milk
Well, it has always been believed that calcium is the main component required for stronger bones. But it greatly depends on how calcium gets absorbed by the bones. And the first macronutrient that people rule out is protein. Big mistake! It is typically believed that protein leaches out calcium from the bones and makes them weaker. This age-old story has been stated wrong by recent researches which show how protein plays an important role in improving bone strength. The truth is that protein is the main component which improves calcium absorption by the bones. An average adult should stick to 54-68 grams of protein per day.
Here we enlist 7 best protein-rich foods which can be your key to stronger and healthier bones. Take a look.
1. Meat, fish, and chicken
These non-vegetarian foods provide you with 21 grams of protein. Chicken breast, if eaten without the skin, most of the calories that you will gain will be protein. In case of fish like tuna, a 154-gram serving offers 39 grams of protein. Lean beef is also a rich source of protein. An 85 gram serving of cooked beef contains 22 grams of protein. So these are a must-have if you are looking for ways to strengthen your bones.
One egg contains 7 grams of protein. Again, it is a must-have for people who are trying to strengthen their bones. It is definitely one of the healthiest foods available and is rich in a number of nutrients. If we look at the protein content, the white part is pure protein. For stronger bones, consume more eggs daily.
Photo Credit: iStock
3. Milk
The perfect combination of protein and calcium is milk. 1 glass of milk contains 8 grams of protein. So milk is the perfect drink for stronger bones. And it is not just milk; all other dairy products are just as healthy for your bones. It contains a bit of all essential nutrients required by your body.
Photo Credit: iStock
4. Oats
The popular breakfast food item is a rich source of protein. It can be your 'Good morning dose of proteins'. 15% of the calories you get from oats are proteins. It is one of the healthiest grains on the planet. Other than proteins, oats are a rich source of magnesium, manganese and vitamin B1.
5. Broccoli
One cup of broccoli contains 3 grams of protein. In terms of protein content, broccoli is much higher than all other vegetables. It is also a rich source of vitamin C and K, potassium and fiber.
6. Quinoa
In terms of protein content, quinoa has become one of the most popular superfoods. 185 grams of cooked quinoa contains 8 grams of protein. If you are trying to strengthen your bones, include quinoa in your daily diet.
Photo Credit: iStock
7. Peanuts
Ever-so-delicious and irresistible peanuts are a very rich source of protein. A single ounce of peanuts contains 7 grams of protein. However, it is very easy to binge on this nut. So be careful while consuming peanuts as it may lead to side effects of protein consumption.
In simple terms, stronger bones need both calcium and proteins in the right proportion. And if protein exceeds the required amount, your body will start losing calcium. Remember, proportion and balance is the key.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.