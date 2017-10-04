5 Simple Cooking Hacks To Make Your Meals Healthier
Cooking gives you your food, and your food gives you your health. And, your cooking habits are instrumental for your health. You may add up ingredients that will boost your health, and cut down on ones that may degrade it. Here are 5 simple cooking hacks to make your meals healthier.
1. Minimize fats
Cooking is one step where you can smartly and effectively lower-down your fat intake. Avoid processed foods as much as possible. Also, prefer lean meats for meat choice and always use low-fat dairy products. Plus, make it a point to use mono-saturated cooking oils. Olive oil and canola oil are two healthy options.
2. Cut down on salt
High consumption of salt is considered harmful as it may cause heart disease and other problems. You can very effectively check your salt intake during the cooking process. Add salt only as much as required, never overdo it. Avoid using canned veggies as they could be high in salt.
3. Focus on Herbs and Veggies
You probably already know about the many health benefits of green veggies for your health. So, don't forget make them a major part of your meal preparations during cooking. Try to add them here and there for flavor and as well as for their health benefits. Use them as toppings and decoratives, Introduce them through salads. Put them in your curries, soups etc.
4. Don't lose nutrients
Cooking sometimes kills the essential nutrients present in raw vegetables. While cooking, one should make sure to avoid loss of vital nutrients. We would advise you to scrub your veggies, rather than peeling them, microwaving/steaming the vegetables, despite boiling them, and even if you have to boil them anyway, always refrain from over-boiling.
5. Shop Wisely
Shopping is the process prior to cooking. Shopping wisely will help you make your cooking even healthier. Always read the ingredients before buying. Buy fresh veggies and fruits. Prefer foods with low salt-content and the ones that are less fatty.