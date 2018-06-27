These 7 Amazing Foods Aid In Quick Weight Loss: Must Include In Your Diet
Weight loss foods: While some foods are capable of inducing weight gain, there are some which can induce weight loss. The weight loss effects of these foods could be credited to anything; their ability to suppress your hunger or the nature of the calories contained.
Weight loss foods: Even an oily fish variety like tuna can induce weight loss!
HIGHLIGHTS
- Boiled potatoes contain resistant starch which induces weight loss
- Eating lots of cottage cheese is a great way to boost your protein intake
- Full-fat yogurt is better for weight loss as compared to low-fat yogurt
Not all foods are the same. They all give you calories, but the calories contained in the food that you eat have different effects on your body. While some are capable of inducing weight gain, there are some which can induce weight loss. The weight-loss effects of these foods could be credited to anything; their ability to suppress your hunger or the nature of the calories contained. Nevertheless, there are some foods which can help you speed up your weight loss process and that too, the healthy way. While you may know about some foods which induce weight loss, it is quite likely that you're not eating the most important ones. In this article, we bring to you 7 such weight loss foods which could help you burn those additional calories, but you never really knew about them.
Here are 7 best weight loss foods you have not been eating:
1. Boiled potatoes
When it comes to weight loss, potatoes do not seem to be quite popular. However, they are blessed with a number of properties which are ideal for weight loss. They are packed with a variety of nutrients, a small trace of every nutrient your body needs. On the satiety index, boiled potatoes score the highest among all foods. This will naturally make you eat less of other foods and cut down on your calorie intake. Boiled potatoes contain resistant starch as well. This is one of the most important nutrients for weight loss.
2. Tuna
Tuna is a type of oily fish which is low in terms of calories and high in protein. Despite being an oily one, it is a lean fish which low fat content. This fish is popular among bodybuilders and fitness enthusiasts due to the high nutritional value and low fat content. Opt for the canned in water variety, not the oil one.
3. Cottage cheese
Cottage cheese is not seen as a weight loss food due to the carb and fat content. But the most important thing you need to know about cottage cheese is its high protein content. Eating lots of cottage cheese is a great way to boost your protein intake. It also induces a sense of fullness and is low in calories as well. Over time, regular consumption of cottage cheese induces weight loss.
4. Peppers
Capsaicin, a substance in chilly peppers, is known to induce weight loss. It boosts your metabolism, curbs appetite and speeds us the fat burning process as well. A study showed that eating one gram of chilly peppers in food can induce quick weight loss in people. However, this effect was not relevant in people who did were accustomed to eating spicy foods.
Photo Credit: iStock
5. Coconut oil
Coconut oil is a good source of healthy fats. It contains medium chain triglycerides (MCT). These fatty acids are known to boost satiety and the rate at which the body burns fat. Multiple studies link coconut oil to weight loss in both men and women. However, it still is fat so you need to be mindful of your portions. Another good source of healthy fats is extra virgin olive oil.
Photo Credit: iStock
6. Full-fat yogurt
Ironically, full-fat yogurt is much healthier and better for weight loss as compared to the low-fat variety. It contains probiotic properties which boosts your gut health. A healthy gut protects your body from inflammation and prevents leptin resistance in the body. This prevents the accumulation of fat and eventually promotes weight loss.
Photo Credit: iStock
7. Cruciferous vegetables
Besides being the most nutrient-dense vegetables of all time, cruciferous vegetables are some of the best weight loss foods as well. Broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower and Brussels sprouts contain essential fibers which are known to induce weight loss.
Photo Credit: iStock
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
