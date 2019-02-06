Here's A List Of Foods That Make You Prone To Bloating
Bloating is an awful feeling and one might feel uneasy. It happens when you are too full, swollen and feel heavy. It may lead to discomfort and even belly cramps.
Bloating could be due to some foods or due to some underlying disease.
It does happen that you wake up with a flat stomach and then tend to bloat like a hot air balloon soon after you eat your morning breakfast. If this continues almost every day and after every meal you might feel sluggish, tired, cramped and heavy. Bloating is an awful feeling and one might feel uneasy. It happens when you are too full, swollen and feel heavy just after you have eaten your meal. It may cause discomfort and even belly cramps. You might feel gastric and an increased pressure in the abdomen and stomach. It is usually caused by disturbance in the movement of the muscles of the digestive tract. Bloating could be due to some foods or due to some underlying disease. Therefore, you may be interested to know which foods can cause bloating.
Top foods that cause bloating:
1. Beans
Beans are rich in proteins, carbohydrates, fiber, vitamins and minerals. Beans may cause bloating because of their high fiber content. They also contain oligosaccharides, which are sugars that the body may find it difficult to break down.
2. Wheat
Wheat contains a protein called gluten, which may lead to belching, bloating, gas, pain in the belly, and diarrhea for some people. Bread, pasta, and many baked stuff contain the protein gluten. You can avoid these foods if they don't suit you. Instead, you can opt for other grains like millets, pseudo grain or gram flour.
3. Cruciferous veggies
Cruciferous vegetables such as kale, cabbage, cauliflower, and broccoli, cause bloating and gas when eaten in their raw form. This is because they are fiber rich, which can be difficult for your body to break down. As these vegetables offer many health benefits excluding them from your diet may not be a wise option. Therefore, try cooking these vegetables and then consume them.
4. Dairy products
Dairy products, which include milk and a wide range of cheeses and yogurts, are an excellent source of calcium and protein. But some people are allergic to dairy products. This condition is called lactose intolerance, which means that their bodies are unable to break down the lactose, the natural sugar which is present in milk products. Lactose intolerant people could opt for plant-based milk and yoghurt.
5. Processed foods
Packaged and processed foods also have the tendency to make you feel bloated. These foods have a lot of added sugar and salt, which leads to dehydration. The process of osmosis will pull water into rather than out of your body, which in turn may result in bloating.
6. Carbonated drinks
Carbonated and aerated drinks are another common cause of bloating. These drinks contain high amounts of carbon dioxide. When you drink these beverages, you end up consuming large amounts of this gas. Some of which gets trapped in the digestive system, which in turn causes bloating and even belly cramps. Some healthy drinks that you can include in your diet are fresh lime, coconut water, fruit smoothie and vegetable juice.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
