These Ayurvedic Remedies Are The Perfect Solution To Bloating This Monsoon

Bloating during the monsoon season is a common issue, mainly due to increased humidity and weakened digestion caused by seasonal changes. According to Ayurveda, the digestive fire (Agni) weakens in monsoon due to the dampness and imbalance in Vata and Kapha doshas, leading to indigestion, gas, and bloating. Moreover, consumption of contaminated water, overeating fried or raw foods, and reduced physical activity further contribute to sluggish digestion. Ayurvedic remedies, rooted in balancing these doshas and enhancing digestive fire, offer effective, natural solutions to relieve bloating during this time. Read on as we share a list of ayurvedic remedies you can try today to reduce bloating this monsoon.
8 Ayurvedic remedies will help you fight bloating this monsoon
1. Warm jeera water
Cumin seeds are known to stimulate digestive enzymes and reduce bloating and gas. Boil 1 teaspoon of cumin seeds in water, strain it, and drink it warm after meals. It not only soothes the stomach but also improves digestion by enhancing Agni.
2. Hing water
Hing (asafoetida) is a powerful anti-flatulent in Ayurveda. Mix a pinch of hing in warm water and drink it, or make a paste with water and rub it around the navel area. It quickly relieves gas, abdominal cramps, and bloating, especially after heavy or oily meals.
3. Ajwain and rock salt mix
Ajwain (carom seeds) is a classic remedy for indigestion and bloating. Chew a mix of roasted ajwain and a pinch of rock salt, or boil it in water and sip it warm. It helps regulate the digestive system and expels trapped gas effectively.
4. Ginger and lemon tea
Fresh ginger boosts metabolism and digestion, while lemon acts as a natural detoxifier. Boil grated ginger in water, add a few drops of lemon juice, and drink this tea before or after meals to prevent bloating and ease stomach heaviness.
5. Triphala powder before bedtime
Triphala a blend of amla, haritaki, and bibhitaki helps regulate bowel movements and detoxify the gut. Take 1 teaspoon of Triphala powder with warm water at night to relieve constipation-related bloating and improve overall digestive health.
6. Fennel seeds post-meal
Chewing fennel seeds (saunf) after meals helps stimulate digestion and reduce bloating. You can also brew fennel seed tea to calm the digestive tract and reduce inflammation that leads to gas buildup.
7. Buttermilk with rock salt and mint
Buttermilk is a probiotic-rich drink that improves gut health. Add a pinch of rock salt and crushed mint leaves to aid digestion and soothe the stomach. It also helps reduce water retention often mistaken for bloating.
8. Lukewarm water throughout the day
Drinking warm or lukewarm water helps flush toxins and keeps the digestive system active. Cold water can suppress the digestive fire, especially during monsoon, so switching to warm water supports better digestion and reduces bloating.
Incorporating these Ayurvedic remedies into your daily routine during monsoon not only helps reduce bloating but also supports overall gut health, boosts immunity, and keeps your energy levels balanced throughout the season.
