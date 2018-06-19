Our Expert Kiran Lohia Sethi Gives Tips On How To Avoid Bloating And Gain Weight During Holidays
HIGHLIGHTS
- Avoid fried and junk food to prevent weight gain during holidays
- Drink lots of water and fluids
- Include asparagus in your diet to de-bloat quickly
When you are travelling or are on a holiday, paying attention to what you eat is very important. Otherwise, there are chances that you might end up feeling bloated, acidic, and constipated or various other forms of indigestion. What's even worse is that not keeping a check on what you eat can lead to unnecessary weight gain, what you probably call holiday weight gain. Gaining when you are on a holiday is quite a common phenomenon though. But need not worry is Dr Kiran Lohia Sethi is here to solve most of holiday weight gain problems. She recently took to Instagram to give a few tips for preventing unnecessary weight gain during holidays.
Feeling bloated when you're traveling Or want to holiday without putting on the extra pounds? Here's my two part series on how you stay healthy while you're traveling this summer. Do watch the hack on my stories. . . . . #isya #isyaderm #drkiransays #tips #bloated #staying #healthy #traveling #holiday #summer #hack
She begins her video by saying that there is no harm in going out and about eating while you are travelling, but the trick to stay healthy and avoid unnecessary digestion problems is to eat healthy. You can stick to a variety of grilled foods. Grilled foods are way better than junk and fried foods or even breads. Streamed and poached foods are also good options when you are on a holiday and most of your meals are in restaurants.
Dr Kiran also suggests that you can eat lots of fruits and vegetables as they are rich in vitamins and minerals and will provide your body with the right kind of nutrition, even when you are on a holiday. Also, she stresses on staying away from the bread basket, which is probably full of carbs and contributing majorly to your holiday weight.
It is also important to drink lots of water even when you are on a holiday. Drinking lots of fluids like fresh fruit juices, coconut water, etc. Avoid intake of carbonated drinks like sodas as they are a major contributor to bloating, acidity and gas.
Bloating, Dr Kiran says, is because of there is a lot of salt that we consume while eating out regularly. Flight food can especially cause bloating, since it has a lot of sodium in it. To avoid bloating when you are travelling, you can either avoid salt on your flight, or you can opt for not consuming salt after 8 pm. You can opt for fruits or chia seeds soaked in almond milk and some fruits after 8 pm in case you feel hungry. This will help you feel fresh and healthy the next day.
Dr Kiran signs off from her post by giving an interesting hack which can help in preventing digestive issues while travelling. For people who want to de-bloat fast, they can take asparagus in the form of tea. Asparagus is a natural diuretic. Make asparagus your dinner if you want to avoid bloating. It will help you feel much better the next day.
(Dr. Kiran Lohia Sethi is a dermatologist at Isya aesthetics Pvt Ltd)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.