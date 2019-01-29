This Simple Homemade Probiotic Aids Quick Weight Loss And Is Good For Your Gut: Learn How To Make It
Probiotics are beneficial for nutrient absorption, digestion and gut health, weight loss, strong immunity, healthy skin and much more.
You can get probiotics from several fermented dairy products like milk and yoghurt
HIGHLIGHTS
What are probiotics? Are they healthy? Probiotics are small microorganisms that offer numerous health benefits. Human body relies on all sorts of microorganisms for the overall health and smooth functioning of the body parts. Probiotics play an important part in performing the body's several functions. They are the good bacteria which the human body actually needs. Probiotics are beneficial for nutrient absorption, digestion and gut health, weight loss, strong immunity, healthy skin and much more. You can get probiotics from several fermented dairy products like milk and yoghurt and other foods like pickled vegetables, kefir, miso, and tempeh. You can even find probiotic supplements in the market. You can even make certain probiotics at home easily.
Delhi based nutritionist Nmami Agarwal said, "Probiotics are being proclaimed as live microorganisms, majorly found in fermented food items balancing your happy gut bacterial environment. Probiotics are the must have dietary substance to further keep the overall health on tract. Generally talking about probiotics, the foremost health benefits are traced to be associated with digestive health while naturally restoring the balance of good gut bacteria. Nonetheless, it reduces the risk of certain digestive disorder such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and necrotizing enterocolitis. Other than gut health, probiotics have been linked to the strengthened immunity due to inhibited growth of harmful gut bacteria. At last, may also aid in weight loss and reduce belly fat because it helps in burning extra calories and storing less fat."
Now a days we all consume processed foods and foods with added sugar. These foods can create a havoc on your body's balance of bacteria. Even other factors like aging, stress, and certain medications can have indiscriminate effects on your healthy microflora balance. When the good bacteria are less than the bad bacteria it could lead to poor health outcomes. Luckily, adding probiotics to your diet can encourage the maintenance of healthy bacteria in your body.
Try this amazing probiotic which can be easily prepared at home:
Health expert Luke Coutinho in his recent Facebook video talks about a simple and powerful probiotic. This can be easily made at home by two easily available ingredients. All you need is cooked cold white rice and water. Simply put cooked white rice in a clay or mud pot and cover it with water. You can leave it for a few hours or overnight. You can have a couple of tablespoons of this early morning. For better results, you should have it empty stomach. It can help treat leaky gut syndrome and other gut issues. It can also have a positive impact on your workouts and sleep. You can easily make some other healthy probiotics at home with green bananas and potato starch.
(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)
(Nmami Agarwal is a celebrity nutritionist)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
