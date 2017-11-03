Amazing Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Gas And Bloating

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Stomach gas can be very discomforting and painful and can distract you from work or anything. Abdominal bloating is when the area fills with gas and can cause the area to look bigger than normal and painful to touch.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Nov 3, 2017 03:12 IST
3-Min Read
Simple home remedies to cure gas and bloating

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. . Stomach gas can be very discomforting and painful
  2. In case of indigestion, coriander is a very helpful remedy
  3. Passing gas is a way of your body to show that everything is normal

Call it gas or bloating or air attack or any other name, there is nothing to feel embarrassed about or be uncomfortable to bring it up. It is a normal condition and can happen to anyone at any time. Stomach gas can be very discomforting and painful and can distract you from work or anything. Abdominal bloating is when the stomach fills with gas and can cause the area to look bigger than normal and painful to touch. As normal a symptom as it is, you can use some home remedies to cure gas and bloating.

Take a look at these simple home remedies to prevent bloating and gas:

1. Coriander

In case of indigestion, coriander can be very helpful. Take a few dried leaves of coriander and add it to a cup of boiling water and drink this up. Alternatively, add roasted coriander seeds in a cup of buttermilk and consume it. It is a quick remedy for gas.

2. Chamomile tea

Acid reflux and additional indigestion can be cured by taking a cup of chamomile tea. Boil some water and drown a chamomile tea bag in a cup of it and let it rest for 15 minutes. Pull out the tea bag and add some lemon and honey to it before you have it. Avoid milk as milk is not suitable to consume with any stomach related problems.

3. Fennel seeds

The best remedy for acid reflux, gas and heartburn, fennel seeds are a very helpful home remedy to cure gas and bloating. Add some broiled fennel seeds to a glass of buttermilk or some dried fennel with a glass of boiling water can be helpful for your condition.

4. Pumpkin

Pumpkins are helpful in reducing the measure of gas made. It is better to have it side-by-side to prevent gas and bloating (prevention sure is better than cure). Heated, steamed or seared, pumpkin in any form is very helpful for relieving gas. Take it regularly to avoid gas in the long run.

5. Water

Drinking at least 8 glasses of water each day to prevent gas or constipation. Focus on drinking water during your meals. Do not drink too much for gas and bloating can also be caused by over-drinking. Water is not exactly a home remedy to cure gas and bloating, it is a habit which would contribute in keeping you healthy.


6. Cinnamon

It is a great cure for stomach gas and pain. Adding a teaspoon of cinnamon to a glass of milk with some honey or cinnamon tea can help in relaxing gas problems.

Remember that gas and bloating is not something to be ashamed of, it is not symbolical of something going wrong with you. Instead passing gas is a way of your body to show that everything down there is functioning normally. 

