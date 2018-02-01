How Ginger Is More Effective Than Chemotherapy In Treating Cancer
A recent study conducted by the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology in India stated ginger a powerful remedy for treating cancer, certainly more powerful than chemotherapy. The World Cancer Day, use ginger to fight cancer!
HIGHLIGHTS
- Ginger is 10000 times more powerful than chemotherapy
- Eradication of cancer stem cells is essential to cancer treatment
- 6-Shogaol in ginger directly poisons cancer stem cells in the body
After all that has been discovered about ginger and its health benefits, here's something interesting. From treating minor ailments to protecting you against fatal diseases, ginger can do it all. Confused, aren't you? We'll help you clear the confusion! A recent study conducted by the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology in India stated ginger a powerful remedy for treating cancer, certainly more powerful than chemotherapy. And to be more specific, a particular compound in dried ginger does it all, it is 10000 times more powerful than chemotherapy for killing cancer cells. If you feel we are just exaggerating, read on to know more.
Why target cancer stem cells?
So when it comes to treating cancer, the primary concern should be killing cancer cells. Eradication of cancer stem cells is extremely essential to cancer treatment and overall healing. A large chunk of women who succumb to breast cancer die because of cancer metastasis, which is the process by which cancer cells travel to other parts of the body. And it doesn't end here, 90% cancer deaths take place due to this reason. Cancer stem cells are the catalyst due to this. Therefore, it is essential to a cancer treatment to kill cancer stem cells.
In the study conducted at Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology in India, the chemotherapy compound Taxol was compared with 6-Shogaol in ginger. On comparing it was found that Taxol had a very minor impact on the stem cells. However, 6-Shogaol affected them directly. Hence they declared ginger a 10000 times more powerful remedy for fighting cancer.
Healthy cells VS cancer stem cells
Healthy cells are blank slates in the body. They can become neurological cells, organ cells or muscle cells. But cancer stem cells can become only one thing and that is cancer cells. So the best way to prevent cancer from affecting you is ensuring the eradication of stem cells altogether. None of the conventional cancer treatments have been proved effective in complete eradication of cancer stem cells. This is why cancer is said to be a recurring disease. There is no guarantee that once treated, it won't affect you again.
6-Shogoal for cancer
6-Shogaol in ginger directly poisons cancer stem cells in the body. The best part about this compound is that it kills cancer cells without affecting the surrounding healthy cells. This compound can effectively treat breast, skin, prostate, ovarian, pancreatic and liver cancers.
