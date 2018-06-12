ASK OUR EXPERTS

Men's Health Week: Why Men Shouldn't Ignore These Early Signs And Symptoms Of Cancer

Men's Health Week: Why Men Shouldn't Ignore These Early Signs And Symptoms Of Cancer

Men's health week: Some symptoms of cancer are very similar to symptoms of various other conditions. Here are some early signs and symptoms of cancer which men shouldn't ignore.
  Updated: Jun 12, 2018
4-Min Read
Men

Men's health week: Cancer is one of the most common causes of death in adult males

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Genetic predispositions increase risk of cancer in men
  2. Cancer can be associated with feeling tired all the time
  3. Sudden or unexplained weight loss is usually accompanied with cancer
June 11 to June 17 is observed as men's health week. In this article, we talk about cancer, which is one of the most common causes of death in adult males in the US. There are certain early signs and symptoms of cancer which men should not ignore. Having a healthy lifestyle, which includes eating clean and healthy and exercising regularly, are the two most important things for preventing incidence of cancer. However, genetic predispositions and family history of cancer are inevitable conditions which increase your risks of cancer. Once a cancer spreads, it can be difficult to treat. If early diagnosis is not done, complications of cancer might increase and even worsen with time. Hence, being aware of some early signs and symptoms can help in seeking timely treatment and improved chances of remission.
 
men health

Death of men due to cancer is very common
Photo Credit: iStock

Read below to early symptoms of cancer which men shouldn't ignore

1. Bowel changes

If problems with bowel are occasional, then it shouldn't be a cause of concern. But if bowel changes are way too often, then it may indicate rectal or colon cancer. The two cancers are collectively known as colorectal cancers. While colon cancers can develop in any part of your colon, rectal cancers affect your rectum. Frequent constipation and diarrhea, which come suddenly might also be a symptom of cancer. Any change in the caliber or size of your bowel movement can also be a symptom of cancer.

2. Fatigue

Feeling extremely fatigued can signal a lot of chronic illnesses and mental disorders. If you are tired all the time, it is just your body's way of telling you that something isn't right and you must get it checked. When cancer cells grow and reproduce, it may make you feel excessively tired and lack of energy. Do visit your doctor if your excessive tiredness doesn't go even after a good night's sleep.

fatigue

Growth of cancer cells induce excessive tiredness in the body
Photo Credit: iStock


3. Urinary changes

Urinary changes become more visible as you age. But some urinary changes may indicate prostate cancer. Prostate cancer is most common in men above the age of 60. Common urinary changes include inability to urinate despite feeling the urge to go, incontinence, urinary leaks, straining during urination and delayed urination are other symptoms which men shouldn't ignore.

4. Testicular lumps

Incidence of testicular cancer in men is quite less as compared to incidence of lung, prostate and colon cancer. An early sign of testicular cancer is lumps in the testicles. Men must check for lumps in testicles at least once a month.

5. Lumps in breast

Incidence of breast cancer in men is quite rare. But still, men should keep a check for any lumps in the breasts. Lumps in breasts are an early sign of breast cancer. Breast cancer may happen in males because of abnormal genetic mutations. Breast cancer is common in men in their 60s.

6. Consistent back pain

Shocking as it may sound, consistent back pain can be an early sign of cancer. Symptoms of cancer may not appear until the cancer has spread to your bones or spine. Prostate cancer is the one which spreads to bones and may cause pain in lower back. Cancer of the bone causes discomfort and tenderness in your bones.

 
back ache

Persistent backache can be a symptom of cancer


7. Rectal bleeding

One of the early signs of rectal cancer is rectal bleeding. If the bleeding persists or you are deficient in iron and have anemia, it may be an early sign of cancer. Bloody stool is also an early sign of cancer. Rectal bleeding may also be because of hemorrhoids. Starting age of 50, you must get screened for colon cancer regularly.

8. Sudden weight loss

Any sudden or unexplained weight loss must never go unchecked. Unexplained weight loss is usually accompanied by a number of health problems, including cancer.

weight loss

Sudden weight loss can hint at cancer in men


9. Blood in urine

Blood in urine should not be avoided. It is a common symptom of bladder cancer. Current or former smokers are prone to risks of bladder cancer. Prostate cancer, prostatitis and urinary tract infections can be other reasons why you have blood in your urine. An early sign of prostate cancer be blood in your semen.

10. Unusual coughing

It is not necessary that only smokers or people with cold or allergies will experience coughing. Persistent cough is an early sign of lung cancer. Having stuffy nose regularly, or persistent fever are other early signs of cancer men must not ignore. Coughing, which is accompanied by bloody mucus is a sign of lung cancer in men.

 
cough

Persistent cough along with bloody mucus is an evidence of lung cancer

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

