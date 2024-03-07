Home »  Nutrition »  Here's Why You Should Drink Ginger Tea Regularly

Here we share some health benefits of consuming ginger tea and also share its recipe.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Mar 7, 2024 03:17 IST
3-Min Read
Ginger tea may help alleviate menstrual cramps and discomfort

Ginger tea is a popular beverage made by steeping fresh or dried ginger in hot water. It has been consumed for centuries, not only for its unique and spicy flavour but also for its potential health benefits. In this article, we share some health benefits of consuming ginger tea.

Here's why you should consume ginger tea more often:

1. Anti-inflammatory properties



Ginger contains bioactive compounds, such as gingerol, which have potent anti-inflammatory effects. Regular consumption of ginger tea may help reduce inflammation in the body.

2. Relief from nausea and digestive issues



Ginger tea is well-known for its ability to alleviate nausea, including motion sickness, morning sickness during pregnancy, and post-surgery nausea. It also aids digestion by promoting the movement of food through the digestive tract.

3. Reduced muscle pain and soreness

The anti-inflammatory properties of ginger may help alleviate muscle pain and soreness. Drinking ginger tea regularly may be beneficial for individuals experiencing muscle discomfort.

4. Improved blood circulation

Ginger has been suggested to improve blood circulation, which can contribute to better cardiovascular health. Enhanced blood flow may also help reduce the risk of blood clots.

5. Lowered blood sugar levels

Some studies suggest that ginger may have a positive impact on blood sugar levels. Regular consumption of ginger tea may help manage and lower blood sugar levels, benefiting individuals with diabetes.

6. Enhanced immune system

Ginger contains antioxidants that can help strengthen the immune system. Drinking ginger tea may contribute to better overall immune health, making the body more resilient to infections.

7. Reduced menstrual discomfort

Ginger tea may help alleviate menstrual cramps and discomfort. Its anti-inflammatory and muscle-relaxant properties may provide relief to individuals experiencing menstrual pain.

8. Improved respiratory health

The warming and soothing properties of ginger tea can help relieve respiratory issues, such as coughs and congestion. It may also aid in reducing symptoms of asthma.

9. Weight management support

Some studies suggest that ginger may help with weight management by increasing feelings of fullness and reducing appetite. Drinking ginger tea as part of a balanced diet and exercise routine may contribute to weight loss efforts.

10. Stress relief and improved mood

The aroma of ginger has been associated with stress relief, and some people find that drinking ginger tea helps promote relaxation and improves mood.

To make ginger tea:

Ingredients:

  1. Fresh ginger root (about 1-2 inches, sliced or grated)
  2. Water (2 cups)
  3. Optional: honey, lemon, or mint for added flavour

Instructions:

  1. Peel and slice or grate the fresh ginger.
  2. Boil 2 cups of water in a pot.
  3. Add the ginger to the boiling water and let it simmer for about 10-15 minutes.
  4. Strain the tea to remove the ginger pieces.
  5. Add honey, lemon, or mint if desired.

It's recommended to consume ginger tea in moderation, as excessive intake may lead to digestive discomfort for some individuals. If you have any underlying health conditions or are taking medications, it's advisable to consult with a healthcare professional before adding ginger tea to your routine.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Trending Diseases