Combat Effects Of Air Pollution With This Ginger And Licorice Tea
In a video shared on Instagram, content creator Ancient Digin shared her special ginger and licorice tea recipe
"Ginger contains gingerol, which reduces inflammation and clears respiratory pathways."
Having a warm cup of tea in winter can significantly improve our mood and give us energy. Some chai lovers can't even get out of their beds in the morning before taking a few sips of their bed tea. While excessive consumption of this beverage may be harmful to one's health, experts claim that consuming tea in moderation, even on a daily basis, doesn't spell any real danger. Some special tea mixes can even improve your health and boost your lung immunity. In a video shared on Instagram, content creator Ancient Digin shared her special ginger and licorice tea recipe and claimed it to be a soothing drink that helps repair and nourish your lungs after a cough, cold, or flu. Here is the full recipe.
Ingredients:
- 1.5 cups water
- 1/2 inch ginger (anti-inflammatory, soothes airways)
- 1/4 tsp licorice powder (supports lung tissue repair)
Instructions:
- Boil 1.5 cups of water in a pot.
- Add 1/2 inch grated ginger and 1/4 tsp licorice powder.
- Simmer for 5 minutes to extract its benefits.
- Strain and sip warm as your evening tea.
Backing her claims with science, the content creator wrote, “Ginger contains gingerol, which reduces inflammation and clears respiratory pathways. Licorice root has been used in Ayurveda for centuries to heal and protect lung tissue while easing congestion.”
In her previous post, Ancient Digin shared the recipe for oregano oil for asthma.
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup dried oregano leaves
- 1 cup olive oil
Instructions:
- Infuse dried oregano leaves in hot water for 10 minutes.
- Combine the infused oregano with olive oil.
- Store in a dark place for 8 weeks to fully absorb the herb's healing compounds
Try these simple recipes for improved health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
