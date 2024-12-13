Home »  Nutrition »  Combat Effects Of Air Pollution With This Ginger And Licorice Tea

Combat Effects Of Air Pollution With This Ginger And Licorice Tea

In a video shared on Instagram, content creator Ancient Digin shared her special ginger and licorice tea recipe
  By: NDTV Health Desk    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Dec 13, 2024 08:37 IST
2-Min Read
Combat Effects Of Air Pollution With This Ginger And Licorice Tea

"Ginger contains gingerol, which reduces inflammation and clears respiratory pathways."

Having a warm cup of tea in winter can significantly improve our mood and give us energy. Some chai lovers can't even get out of their beds in the morning before taking a few sips of their bed tea. While excessive consumption of this beverage may be harmful to one's health, experts claim that consuming tea in moderation, even on a daily basis, doesn't spell any real danger. Some special tea mixes can even improve your health and boost your lung immunity. In a video shared on Instagram, content creator Ancient Digin shared her special ginger and licorice tea recipe and claimed it to be a soothing drink that helps repair and nourish your lungs after a cough, cold, or flu. Here is the full recipe. 

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 cups water
  • 1/2 inch ginger (anti-inflammatory, soothes airways)
  • 1/4 tsp licorice powder (supports lung tissue repair)


RELATED STORIES
related

Here's Why Amla Is Essential For You During Winter

In this article, we share a list of health benefits you achieve from consuming amla in winter.

related

Here's Why Amla Is Essential For You During Winter

In this article, we share a list of health benefits you achieve from consuming amla in winter.

Instructions:

  • Boil 1.5 cups of water in a pot.
  • Add 1/2 inch grated ginger and 1/4 tsp licorice powder.
  • Simmer for 5 minutes to extract its benefits.
  • Strain and sip warm as your evening tea.


Backing her claims with science, the content creator wrote, “Ginger contains gingerol, which reduces inflammation and clears respiratory pathways. Licorice root has been used in Ayurveda for centuries to heal and protect lung tissue while easing congestion.” 

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DDc0xo5xx7J/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In her previous post, Ancient Digin shared the recipe for oregano oil for asthma.

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup dried oregano leaves
  • 1 cup olive oil

Instructions:

  • Infuse dried oregano leaves in hot water for 10 minutes.
  • Combine the infused oregano with olive oil.
  • Store in a dark place for 8 weeks to fully absorb the herb's healing compounds

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DDciVyMRerz/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Try these simple recipes for improved health.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
What Is Motion Sickness. Tips To Prevent It
Summer Foods For Strong Immunity
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases