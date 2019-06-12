Frizzy Hair, Dry Scalp, Split Ends? Rujuta Diwekar Has The Perfect Inexpensive Solution For All
Monsoon might bring a sigh of relief from the summer heat but it can affect your hair. Here is an effective inexpensive remedy by Rujuta Diwekar to prevent hair woes this rainy season.
Coconut oil infused with tulsi stocks and goonja seeds can prevent dry hair during monsoon
HIGHLIGHTS
- Monsoon can cause split ends in hair
- The season can also make your hair go dry
- Hair massage with coconut oil and mustard oil can be helpful
Monsoons have hit Mumbai and will soon touch the north of India as well. While monsoons provide the ultimate relief from scorching summer heat, they are not such a happy time for your hair. Many girls would agree to this as monsoon actually is the time when your hair become frizzy, dry and get split ends. Addressing this concern is celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, who took to social media to share a few natural tips on how to maintain hair during monsoons.
Hair care tips for monsoons by Rujuta Diwekar
"Come rains, most of us will have one or worse, all of the conditions. Shampoo companies even make special ads to lure us into buying their products. But chill, Mother Nature has already sorted this stuff out for us. That's vala (vetiver or khus roots), goonja seeds (rosary pea) and good old tulsi with its beej or seeds," writes Rujuta in her post.
She continues to explain how to use these natural remedies for protecting your hair from damage during rainy days. All you need to do is take a glass bottle with a broad bottom. Put 2-3 vala roots, 1-2 tulsi stocks, 1-2 goonja seeds in the bottle. Now, you can either add coconut oil or mustard oil to the bottle. Leave the bottle for 48 hours. This will allow the oil to soak herbs in it properly.
Massage the oil properly into your scalp and hair and leave it overnight. Wash your hair the next morning and do not use conditioner (If you are washing your hair after an oil massage, you don't need to use hair conditioners). Also, avoid using the blow dryer to dry your hair.
According to Rujuta, this infusion of oil and herbs can be helpful for preventing hair fall as well. The ingredients can be easily available at an Ayurvedic store near you.
This Monsoon, enjoy rains to the fullest without fretting over hair damage!
