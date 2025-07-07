Incorporate These Ayurvedic Hacks This Monsoon To Avoid Seasonal Ailments
In this article, we share Ayurvedic hacks to help avoid ailments this monsoon.
Incorporating simple, time-tested Ayurvedic hacks can help keep the body strong in monsoon
Ayurvedic hacks can be highly effective in preventing seasonal ailments during the monsoon. According to Ayurveda, the rainy season aggravates the Vata and Kapha doshas while weakening Agni (digestive fire), making the body more prone to infections, indigestion, respiratory issues, and joint pain. Ayurveda recommends natural, holistic practices using herbs, spices, diet, and daily routines to balance these doshas, boost immunity, and protect against common monsoon ailments like colds, coughs, fevers, skin infections, and digestive problems. Read on as we share Ayurvedic hacks to help avoid ailments this monsoon.
10 Ayurvedic hacks this monsoon to avoid seasonal ailments
1. Start your day with warm water + ginger or tulsi
Drinking warm water infused with ginger or tulsi leaves first thing in the morning helps kindle digestive fire (Agni), flush out toxins, and prevent throat infections. It strengthens the respiratory system and prepares your gut for the day ahead.
2. Use triphala for detoxification
Triphala, a mix of amla, haritaki, and bibhitaki helps cleanse the digestive system, prevent constipation, and boost immunity. Consuming it at night with warm water keeps your gut clean and strengthens your overall resistance to infections.
3. Apply sesame oil for abhyanga
Performing a warm oil massage using sesame oil (or medicated oils like Narayana Tailam) helps calm aggravated Vata, nourishes the skin, lubricates the joints, and improves blood circulation. It also acts as a barrier against skin infections caused by dampness.
4. Include digestive spices in every meal
Ayurveda advises adding spices like cumin, black pepper, turmeric, ajwain, and asafoetida (hing) to your monsoon meals. These enhance digestion, reduce bloating, and prevent foodborne infections, common during the humid season.
5. Avoid raw leafy vegetables and opt for light, warm foods
Raw greens can harbour bacteria and worsen digestion during monsoon. Instead, opt for warm, cooked, easy-to-digest foods like khichdi, soups, and steamed vegetables. This helps maintain a balanced Agni and prevents gastrointestinal issues.
6. Drink herbal teas throughout the day
Sipping herbal teas made with ingredients like tulsi, cinnamon, cardamom, or mulethi (licorice) helps fight off colds, maintain respiratory health, and keeps the body warm and light. These teas are also calming and support immunity.
7. Avoid daytime sleeping
Day sleeping during monsoon can increase Kapha accumulation, slowing down metabolism and inviting lethargy, cold, and cough. Ayurveda suggests staying active during the day and resting well at night to maintain natural body rhythms.
8. Burn camphor or use natural incense at home
Burning camphor or Ayurvedic herbs like sambrani in the home helps purify the air, kill germs, and uplift the mood. It also prevents mould and damp-related respiratory discomfort that are common in monsoon months.
9. Use turmeric with honey for immunity
Mixing a pinch of turmeric in a spoon of honey and consuming it in the morning can strengthen your immune response. Both ingredients are natural antibiotics and help fight inflammation, throat irritation, and viral infections.
10. Avoid excessive cold or fried foods
Cold, oily, or deep-fried foods aggravate Kapha and dampen digestive fire, leading to sluggish digestion, colds, and sore throats. Stick to freshly cooked, warm meals with minimal oil to stay light and energised.
Incorporating simple, time-tested Ayurvedic hacks can help keep the body strong, the mind calm, and the immune system resilient throughout the damp season.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.