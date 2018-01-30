Kareena's A Pilates Girl, Even When She's Unwell. But Should You Workout When Not Well?
One should abstain from exercising when suffering cold or the flu, suggests Dr Gita Prakash.
Kareena Kapoor Khan leaves no stone unturned in keeping herself fit
- Experts suggest that you can exercise with low intensity when unwell
- Yoga and Pilates can be done even when you are sick
- Dr Gita Prakash suggests you should stay indoors when unwell
It sure takes a lot of time to get into a schedule of exercising daily and eating healthy. The road to fitness comes with its sets of challenges and determination and once we're at it, there's nothing that we want to interrupt us. However, seasonal changes can often make us unwell with infections like cold, the flu, etc. These infections make us weaker so much so, that pushing ourselves to exercises is too much to ask. But not for Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was recently seen working out even while she was a little ill.
Kareena works out, no matter what
Celebrity fitness trainer Namrata Purohit shared a post of the Jab We Met actress doing Pilates, even she looked slightly feeble. The caption for the post read: "There's nothing holding her back!! Here's some motivation to get you moving! Kareena is super focused on getting fitter each day, despite being slightly under the weather she made it for her workout".
Kareena sure is an inspiration when it comes to fitness, but is working out when unwell really viable? In the present season, when cough, cold, sore throat and viral fevers are common, we must avoid exercising, recommends Dr Gita Prakash.
Should you exercise when unwell?
"When you are suffering from these diseases, your energy levels and immunity is low. Exercising when sick is simply pushing your body when it is a little weak and less immune. In fact, you must avoid going out because you are more prone to catching infections. The pollution outside is very likely to make things even worse," says Dr Gita.
Exercise to the extent that suits your body
Experts suggest that you can exercise if you feel okay doing it. The intensity of the exercise will depend on your condition and the medication that you are talking. Lighter intensity exercises like walking instead of running, yoga or Pilates can be done when you are unwell.
While cold can last upto a week, chronic cough and congestion can continue for even longer if not treated. Prevention is better than cure and hence you should focus on exercising regularly and eating healthy in order to build better immunity and stay away from such infections.
(Dr. Gita Prakash is a Family Physician at Max Multispeciality Hospital, Panchsheel Park)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
