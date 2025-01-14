Top 10 Causes Of Deaths In India
This article delves into the ten leading causes of death in India, providing insights into each and highlighting the importance of addressing these health concerns.
India faces a diverse range of health challenges, with mortality rates influenced by both communicable and non-communicable diseases. Understanding the leading causes of death is crucial for policymakers, healthcare providers, and the public to implement effective health interventions. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the top causes of death in India encompass cardiovascular diseases, respiratory conditions, infections, and injuries. This article delves into the ten leading causes of death in India, providing insights into each and highlighting the importance of addressing these health concerns.
1. Ischaemic heart disease
a. Overview
Ischaemic heart disease, commonly known as coronary artery disease, occurs when the heart's blood supply is reduced due to narrowed arteries.
b. Impact
It is the leading cause of death in India, accounting for a significant percentage of mortality.
c. Risk Factors
Include hypertension, high cholesterol, smoking, diabetes, and sedentary lifestyle.
2. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
a. Overview
COPD is a group of lung diseases that block airflow and make breathing difficult.
b. Impact
A major cause of death, particularly among smokers and individuals exposed to air pollution.
c. Risk Factors
Smoking, exposure to biomass fuels, and environmental pollutants.
3. Stroke
a. Overview
A stroke occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted or reduced, preventing brain tissue from getting oxygen and nutrients.
b. Impact
A leading cause of death and disability in India.
c. Risk Factors
High blood pressure, diabetes, heart diseases, and lifestyle factors.
4. Diarrhoea diseases
a. Overview
Infections causing severe diarrhoea, leading to dehydration and potentially death, especially in children.
b. Impact
Significant cause of mortality, particularly in rural areas with poor sanitation.
c. Risk Factors
Contaminated water, inadequate sanitation, and malnutrition.
5. Lower respiratory infections
a. Overview
Infections in the lungs and airways, such as pneumonia.
b. Impact
Major cause of death among all age groups.
c. Risk Factors
Poor air quality, smoking, and weakened immune systems.
6. Tuberculosis (TB)
a. Overview
A contagious bacterial infection that primarily affects the lungs.
b. Impact
India has one of the highest TB burdens globally.
c. Risk Factors
Close contact with TB patients, weakened immunity, and malnutrition.
7. Diabetes mellitus
a. Overview
A chronic condition characterised by high blood sugar levels.
b. Impact
Rising prevalence contributing to increased mortality rates.
c. Risk Factors
Obesity, sedentary lifestyle, and genetic predisposition.
8. Cirrhosis of the liver
a. Overview
Chronic liver damage leading to scarring and liver failure.
b. Impact
Significant cause of death, often linked to alcohol consumption.
c. Risk Factors
Alcohol abuse, hepatitis infections, and fatty liver disease.
9. Road injuries
a. Overview
Fatalities resulting from road traffic accidents.
b. Impact
High incidence due to increasing vehicle numbers and poor road safety measures.
c. Risk Factors
Speeding, driving under the influence, and inadequate infrastructure.
10. Suicide
a. Overview
The act of intentionally causing one's own death.
b. Impact
Rising concern, particularly among the youth.
c. Risk Factors
Mental health disorders, socioeconomic pressures, and lack of support systems.
Addressing the leading causes of death in India requires a multifaceted approach, including public health initiatives, policy implementation, and individual lifestyle changes. Early detection and management of diseases, along with preventive measures, are essential to enhance the overall health and longevity of the Indian population.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
