Top 10 Causes Of Deaths In India

This article delves into the ten leading causes of death in India, providing insights into each and highlighting the importance of addressing these health concerns.
  By: Aayushi Singh Chauhan  Updated: Jan 14, 2025 09:49 IST
3-Min Read
India faces a diverse range of health challenges, with mortality rates influenced by both communicable and non-communicable diseases. Understanding the leading causes of death is crucial for policymakers, healthcare providers, and the public to implement effective health interventions. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the top causes of death in India encompass cardiovascular diseases, respiratory conditions, infections, and injuries. This article delves into the ten leading causes of death in India, providing insights into each and highlighting the importance of addressing these health concerns.

Leading causes of death in India

Prioritising healthcare access, promoting healthy lifestyles, and improving infrastructure can significantly reduce mortality rates. 



1. Ischaemic heart disease

a. Overview



Ischaemic heart disease, commonly known as coronary artery disease, occurs when the heart's blood supply is reduced due to narrowed arteries.

b. Impact

It is the leading cause of death in India, accounting for a significant percentage of mortality.

c. Risk Factors

Include hypertension, high cholesterol, smoking, diabetes, and sedentary lifestyle.

2. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

a. Overview

COPD is a group of lung diseases that block airflow and make breathing difficult.

b. Impact

A major cause of death, particularly among smokers and individuals exposed to air pollution.

c. Risk Factors

Smoking, exposure to biomass fuels, and environmental pollutants.

3. Stroke

a. Overview

A stroke occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted or reduced, preventing brain tissue from getting oxygen and nutrients.

b. Impact

A leading cause of death and disability in India.

c. Risk Factors

High blood pressure, diabetes, heart diseases, and lifestyle factors.

4. Diarrhoea diseases

a. Overview

Infections causing severe diarrhoea, leading to dehydration and potentially death, especially in children.

b. Impact

Significant cause of mortality, particularly in rural areas with poor sanitation.

c. Risk Factors

Contaminated water, inadequate sanitation, and malnutrition.

5. Lower respiratory infections

a. Overview

Infections in the lungs and airways, such as pneumonia.

b. Impact

Major cause of death among all age groups.

c. Risk Factors

Poor air quality, smoking, and weakened immune systems.

6. Tuberculosis (TB)

a. Overview

A contagious bacterial infection that primarily affects the lungs.

b. Impact

India has one of the highest TB burdens globally.

c. Risk Factors

Close contact with TB patients, weakened immunity, and malnutrition.

7. Diabetes mellitus

a. Overview

A chronic condition characterised by high blood sugar levels.

b. Impact

Rising prevalence contributing to increased mortality rates.

c. Risk Factors

Obesity, sedentary lifestyle, and genetic predisposition.

8. Cirrhosis of the liver

a. Overview

Chronic liver damage leading to scarring and liver failure.

b. Impact

Significant cause of death, often linked to alcohol consumption.

c. Risk Factors

Alcohol abuse, hepatitis infections, and fatty liver disease.

9. Road injuries

a. Overview

Fatalities resulting from road traffic accidents.

b. Impact

High incidence due to increasing vehicle numbers and poor road safety measures.

c. Risk Factors

Speeding, driving under the influence, and inadequate infrastructure.

10. Suicide

a. Overview

The act of intentionally causing one's own death.

b. Impact

Rising concern, particularly among the youth.

c. Risk Factors

Mental health disorders, socioeconomic pressures, and lack of support systems.

Addressing the leading causes of death in India requires a multifaceted approach, including public health initiatives, policy implementation, and individual lifestyle changes. Early detection and management of diseases, along with preventive measures, are essential to enhance the overall health and longevity of the Indian population.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Trending Diseases