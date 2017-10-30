What Will Make You Lose More Weight: Cardio Or Weight Training?
Cardio exercises help in burning more calories per session, while weight training helps in building and toning of muscles, and increasing the resting metabolism
A combination of cardio and weight training helps in effective weight loss
HIGHLIGHTS
- Cardio workout burns more calories than wright training
- Weight lifting is better for building and toning of muscles
- Workout with healthy diet is key to weight loss
The difference between cardio and weight training, and which is better than the other is a question that fitness freaks have been dealing with since forever. While cardio exercises are beneficial for losing weight at a faster pace, weight training helps you in strengthening muscles and toning your body. Typically, a cardio workout is known to burn more calories than a weight training workout of the same duration, and weight training is more effective than cardio at increasing the number of calories you burn after a workout.
So what is the right combination of cardio and weight training that one must do every day in order to stay in shape?
Also read: Get Rid Of Belly Fat With These Amazing Exercises
How much must one exercise every day?
According to American College of Sports Medicine, more than 150 minutes per week of moderate or vigorous physical activity like cardio is sufficient to help produce weight loss in most people. The research also states that people tend to lose more body weight when they have higher levels of physical activity.
ACSM's research also states that weight training is not very helpful for weight loss, but is helpful in improving body composition, and can lead to an increase in muscle and reduce fat.
If muscle and fat change by the same amount, there might any physical loss of weight but you did get healthier than before.
However, the research clearly states that a combination of cardio and weights may be best for improving your body composition.
Also read: Weight training good for heart patients
Cardio vs weight training
Researchers have stated that a cardio workout burns more calories per session. For most activities, the more you weigh, the more calories you will burn.
But metabolism may stay elevated for longer after weight training than cardio. Weight lifting is better for building and toning of muscles. It is commonly said that building muscles is the key to increasing your resting metabolism - that is, how many calories you can burn while at rest.
Also read: 3 Exercises That Burn Huge Amounts Of Calories
Diet and exercise go hand-in-hand
It is a well-proven, research and survey-based fact that an effective weight loss is possible only when one combines working out with a healthy and balanced diet. The key to weight loss is having a fitness regime with a good balance of cardio and weight training along with a healthy and nutritious diet.
Also read: 4 Strange Diet Tricks That Actually Work
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.