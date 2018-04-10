ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  6 Side Effects Of Energy Drinks You Must Know

6 Side Effects Of Energy Drinks You Must Know

Some studies show that energy drinks have side effects on your overall health.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Apr 10, 2018 07:01 IST
3-Min Read
6 Side Effects Of Energy Drinks You Must Know

Energy drinks were introduced in 1987 in Europe

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Energy drinks were introduced in 1987 in Europe
  2. 16 ounces of energy drink can deliver 200 grams of caffeine to your body
  3. Energy drinks may also raise the risk of type-2 diabetes

In a world where everything is expected instantly, people have started looking for instant energy boosters as well. Now people may recommend you to gulp a bottle of an energy drink for that. The cool, bright colored-drink is touted as a refreshing and energizing beverage. But is that really what it is or is it just a hoax? Well, our word on this is, avoid energy drinks as much as possible. You may feel that you are providing your body the appropriate fuel when you might actually be harming yourself in a number of ways.

Energy drinks were introduced in 1987 in Europe and since then their popularity has not decreased. Their consumption is increasing worldwide and that has raised concern about these drinks and their impact on young people. Some energy drinks contain caffeine and stimulants which improves concentration and enhance alertness. However, some studies show that energy drinks pose some serious health effects.

Also read: The Dangers Of Caffeine You Didn't Know About

We have compiled a list of 6 possible side effects of energy drinks you must be aware of. Take a look.

1. Caffeine overdose

One of the most important concerns around energy drinks is that they are loaded with caffeine. 16 ounces of energy drink can deliver 200 grams of caffeine to your body, and this is the least amount. It could go as high as 500 grams as well. Caffeine overdose may lead to hypertension, palpitations, calcium deficiency and more.

Also read: Know The Health Hazards Of Caffeinated Drinks

2. Weight gain

High dose of caffeine is accompanied by a high dose of sugar. It is ironical because a drink with a sporty image may lead to obesity due to its high sugar content. A 16-ounce energy drink gives you 220 calories. It may also increase the risk of type-2 diabetes.

3. Anxiety

In some people, their genetic variations can lead to this effect. Any variations in adenosine receptors can lead to anxiety in people who consume energy drinks regularly. This happens as a result of the high caffeine content of the drink.

RELATED STORIES

Can Dialysis Cure Kidney Problems: All You Should Know About It

Dialysis is a procedure which mechanically purifies your blood, thereby promoting a better quality of life.

I Am A Nutritionist And I Always Have These 8 Foods In My Kitchen

Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra lists the 8 healthiest foods in her kitchen, which should be a part of yours too! Take a look.


Also read: Do energy drinks affect one's physical and mental health?

4. Dental problems

Energy drinks are loaded with sugar which is why they may affect your dental health. Sugar in these drinks can wear down the tooth enamel, thereby exposing them to cavities, hypersensitivity and erosion.

5. Dehydration and weakness

Energy drinks are used to give your body an instant energy boost. This is why people end up drinking it during workout hours and while playing sports. When these drinks are taken exclusively without any fluids, it may lead to dehydration. High levels of caffeine in these drinks prevent the kidney from retaining the fluids, thereby dehydrating your body.

Also read: Are sports and energy drinks safe?

6. Addictions

Another side effect of energy drinks is caffeine addiction. You may feel the need to drink a bottle of energy drinks before your workout session. Over time, this may weaken your ability to function without the drinks.

Also read: 7 Drinks You Should Never Ever Buy Again

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information. 



Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

 

Home Remedies

Use Saffron For Perfect Glowing Skin In Summer
Use Saffron For Perfect Glowing Skin In Summer

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Jaitley's Kidney Transplant Cancelled Due To 'No Match'

Here's How Eating Berries May Prevent Cancer

Here's How Depression Negatively Impacts Heart Patients

Consuming Dairy Products Promotes Better Bone Health, Says Study

Are You Unable To Adjust To Rising Temperatures? You May Need To Check Your Blood Sugar Levels

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------