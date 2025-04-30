7 Common Triggers Of Migraine In Summers
Recognising these patterns is the first step toward prevention and effective migraine management. These are the most common triggers of migraine in summers.
For migraine sufferers, summer isn't always sunshine and happiness. Rising temperatures, intense humidity, and shifting routines can all become silent triggers. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) and studies published by the American Migraine Foundation, environmental factors such as heat, dehydration, and bright light can exacerbate migraine episodes, particularly in warmer months. Understanding these seasonal triggers is essential for individuals who experience recurrent migraine attacks. By identifying and avoiding specific summer-related stimuli, people can reduce both the frequency and severity of migraines, leading to better control and an improved quality of life during the hottest months of the year.
Why migraines get worse in summer
Summer heat can influence neurological and vascular systems, increasing the risk of migraines. Sudden weather changes, sun exposure, and poor hydration may lead to dilated blood vessels, a known contributor to migraines. According to the National Headache Foundation, these environmental factors often intensify the condition.
1. Dehydration
Sweating more in the heat without replenishing fluids can lead to dehydration, a top migraine trigger. Even mild dehydration can cause headaches. Always carry water, and increase intake of fluids, especially when outdoors.
2. Excessive sun exposure
Bright sunlight and high UV rays can overstimulate the brain's visual cortex. Prolonged exposure can lead to photophobia (light sensitivity) and trigger migraines. Sunglasses, wide-brimmed hats, and limiting time outdoors during peak hours are essential.
3. Heat and humidity
High temperatures combined with humidity can cause your body to overheat, disturbing internal temperature regulation and increasing the risk of migraine. Stay in cool environments and use fans or air-conditioning to reduce impact.
4. Skipping meals
Summer routines often lead to irregular eating. Skipping meals causes blood sugar levels to drop, a common migraine trigger. Eat light but balanced meals every 3-4 hours to maintain energy and avoid crashes.
5. Sleep disturbances
Longer days can disrupt the body's sleep-wake cycle, especially if you're staying up late or waking earlier. Poor or irregular sleep is directly linked to migraine episodes. Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep daily.
6. Caffeine and cold drink overuse
Cold coffees, sodas, and energy drinks may seem refreshing but often contain caffeine and sugar, both of which can aggravate migraines. Sudden intake or withdrawal from caffeine can also contribute to headaches.
7. Strong smells and allergens
Summer often brings stronger odours, perfumes, sweat, pesticides, or chlorinated pool water, all of which can trigger migraines in sensitive individuals. Also, increased pollen and pollution can worsen sinus inflammation, another migraine pathway.
Tips to manage summer migraines
Simple changes like staying hydrated, regulating sleep, and protecting yourself from extreme heat and sunlight go a long way. With vigilance and preventive care, those prone to migraines can enjoy a more comfortable and pain-free summer season.
1. Maintain a migraine diary to track specific seasonal triggers
2. Use cooling face towels and stay indoors during high-heat hours (12-4 pm)
3. Eat hydrating foods like cucumbers, watermelon, and yoghurt
4. Avoid sudden exposure to air conditioning after extreme heat
5. Keep sunglasses and an umbrella handy when outdoors
6. Limit screen time to avoid light-triggered headaches
7. Try relaxation techniques like meditation or breathing exercises to reduce stress
While migraines can feel unpredictable, recognising and managing summer-specific triggers can make a substantial difference. When in doubt, always consult a healthcare provider for personalised guidance.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
