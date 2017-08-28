Bet You Didn't Know These Health Benefits Of Red Wine, No. 6 Will Amaze You!
After weeks of gym, yoga and dieting, if you are worried that a few sips of red wine will negate your efforts, check your facts again.
Red wine can be the key to a healthier being
After a hectic day at work, you need something to calm you and relax your mind. This is when it strikes you that a glass of red wine would sooth you to the core. Then again a thought that stops you is that alcohol is a health hazard and in greed to calm oneself, you could just be harming your body. But get rid of this myth. The one alcoholic beverage which is packed with health benefits is red wine. It is not a piece of news that red wine is good for heart, but there are some rare health benefits of wine.
Prepare to be surprised and relieved:
1. Get smarter
Resveratrol can help in improving short-term memory. Within just 30 minutes of the test, the participants of a research showed an improvement in retention of words and showed better performance than before.
2. Controlling acne
Red wine helps in controlling and restraining the growth of acne-causing bacteria. The anti-oxidants in wine are better when taken orally instead of topical application of medicated creams.
3. No need to visit the gym very often
Heart, brain and bone function can be improved by being a regular at the gym. It is like the key to being healthy. But there is an alternative key to this door, red wine. Out of the many rare benefits of wine, this is one. You need not visit the gym to improve the functioning of your heart, brain and bones. A glass of wine a day, will keep the gym away!
If you wish to get better results, you can team them up.
4. Stop feeling blue
At the end of a busy day at work, you know red wine will calm you. But it helps in curing depression too. That is odd. Researches in Spain have showed that people who drink up to 7 glasses of wine in a week were less likely to be diagnosed with depression.
5. The pearly whites are safer
Drinking wine is known to protect your teeth from bacteria. Scientists discovered that red wine's antimicrobial helps in reducing oral plaque-causing bacteria. In a test where 5 such bacteria were used, it was discovered that wine helped in almost complete degradation of bacteria when the biofilms were lined with red wine.
6. Lowers cholesterol
Resveratrol is known to reduce the likeliness of blood vessels to accumulate plaque. Cholesterol can be brought down with the consumption of wine without the need to alter your diet. American Health Association states that not just red wine, limited consumption of any form of alcohol can help in increasing good alcohol by 12%. This health benefits of red wine is not very known to the masses.
7. Reduces the risk of liver disease
The prevalence of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver disease can be reduced with one glass of wine every day. Get rid of the myth that alcohol consumption is killing your liver. Modest consumption of not just red wine, but any form of alcohol is beneficial.
Alcohol is a health hazard, but limited consumption of this beverage will not harm your health. Instead, its intoxicating effect on the mind and body will make you healthier. High time to get rid of myths related to wine and acquaint yourself the benefits of red