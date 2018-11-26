Do You Eat Early Dinners? Some Snacks Right Before The Bed Will Not Harm You
It is completely normal to feel hungry even after you have eaten your dinner. But you should make sure that you eat snacks that are healthy, nutritious and will keep you full for longer.
Make sure that you eat your snack one hour before going to bed.
Do you feel hungry just before going to bed? Whenever you feel hungry are you in a habit to grab a packet of chips, a slice of pizza, popcorn, a chocolate bar or some sweets? These snacks are unhealthy and should be avoided. Moreover, you these unhealthy snacks would also lead to weight gain. It is completely normal to feel hungry even after you have eaten your dinner. But you should make sure that you eat snacks that are healthy, nutritious and will keep you full for longer.
Make sure that you eat your snack one hour before going to bed. In this way your bellies will settle, and food will be easily digested. Also aim for a balanced snack with essential of carbs, fat, and protein. A balanced snack will keep the blood sugar levels balanced and full during the night. You should resist the urge to eat a big snack at bedtime. Treating bedtime snack like a meal will not be healthy.
7 healthy bed-time snacks:
1. Oatmeal:
Extremely nutritious and simple to make whole grain oats make a delicious and healthy bedtime snack. Add milk to your oats, fresh fruits and nuts to make a perfect bedtime snack. It will help you keep full for longer.
2. Egg:
Whole eggs are super quick and nutrients loaded. The ultimate versatile snack, hard-boiled eggs provide high amounts of protein and vitamins. You can eat boiled eggs, omelets or even a scrambled egg.
3. Cheese:
Cottage cheese or a slice of cheese provides calcium, healthy carbohydrates and healthy fats. Ensure that you stick to small amounts as eating too much can be difficult to digest.
4. Yoghurt:
The common dairy product yogurt is an excellent source of mineral calcium, which has been linked to better sleep. Make sure you do not eat the ones which have added sugar. Yoghurts which are high in sugar and calories can be unhealthy and should be avoided. Opt for plain yogurt and add flavor with berries, chopped nuts, pepper or a dazzle of honey.
5. Vegetables:
If you are craving for something crunchy and which is low in calories, eat a fresh vegetable salad. Any combination of raw carrots, spinach, salad leave, broccoli, mushrooms, cucumber slices, bell peppers, grapes and cherry tomatoes will surely help to keep your stomach full. You can even add chicken or a cottage cheese to your salad. Mix it all in and add some lemon juice, olive oil or pepper. Nothing can beat this delicious snack.
6. Home-made protein bars:
Proteins are extremely essential for your body and must be included in your diet. You can make a healthy protein bar at home with almonds, walnuts, flax seeds, chia seeds, jaggery and grated coconut. Protein bars are extremely delicious and an amazing way to fill your stomach.
7. Smoothie:
Super-convenient and nutritious home-made smoothies can be a perfect bedtime snack. You can make your smoothie with full-fat milk, yoghurt, fresh fruits, healthy nuts and seeds.
