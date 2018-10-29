This Should Be Your Favourite Bedtime Snack And Here's Why
Consuming thirty grams of protein about half an hour before bed has a positive effect on your overall health.
Cottage cheese is the quintessential muscle-building nighttime food
HIGHLIGHTS
- Many people have a habit of snacking before bedtime
- Cottage cheese can be a healthy bed time snack
- Eating protein rich snacks before going to bed can be beneficial
Many people have a habit of snacking before bedtime. According to a recent study, cottage cheese is the perfect choice if you have the habit of snacking before going to bed. Consuming thirty grams of protein about half an hour before bed has a positive effect on your overall health. It helps enhance muscle quality, metabolism and overall health, according to a new research. And for those who have sworn off eating at night, there is no gain in body fat. As a part of the study, participants, active young women in their early 20s, ate samples of cottage cheese 30 to 60 minutes before going to bed. Researchers specifically wanted to see if this food may have an impact on metabolic rate and muscle recovery.
Their findings are published in the British Journal of Nutrition.
"Until now, we presumed that whole foods would act similarly to the data on supplemental protein, but we had no real evidence," said Michael Ormsbee, Associate Professor of Nutrition, Food and Exercise Sciences.
"This is important because it adds to the body of literature that indicates that whole foods work just as well as protein supplementation and it gives people options for pre sleep nutrition that go beyond powders and shaker bottles," Ormsbee further added.
A perfect bedtime snack which will not lead to weight gain:
Can't believe me! A power packed and nutritious food to eat any time of the day, cottage cheese is the quintessential muscle-building nighttime food. It is rich in casein which slowly releases protein to your body throughout the night and this ensures a steady supply of amino acids through the night. Whenever you feel hungry or crave for eating something before going to bed consider having cottage cheese. You can also have it with some seasonal fruit and nuts as a perfect option for a late night snack. Adding a handful of healthy nuts to this snack increases the digestion time, enhancing the snack's ability to control hunger. So the next time you feel like eating something before sleeping give cottage cheese a shot! You will wake up feeling more energized and happy that you did.
Other protein rich bedtime snacks are:
- Milk
- Yogurt
- Cheese
- Butter
- Eggs
- Oatmeal
- Protein shake
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
