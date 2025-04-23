Choose These 5 Low-Calorie, Healthy Snacks This Summer
Choosing healthy, low-calorie snacks is one of the easiest ways to make your summer diet nutritious as well as easy on the digestive system.
Shakes and smoothies can keep you full for longer
As the temperature soars, your digestive system slows down. Excessive heat contributes to digestive disturbances and issues like indigestion, constipation and bloating. Unhealthy snacking can further exacerbate these conditions. Therefore, it is essential to prioritise your health with right food choices in summer. Choosing healthy, low-calorie snacks is one of the easiest ways to make your summer diet nutritious as well as easy on the digestive system. Here, we have a list of summer-friendly snacks that you can enjoy guilt-free.
Light, healthy snacks for summer
1. Chia pudding
Chia seeds are a great source of plant protein and omega-3 fatty acids. Refrigerate your chia pudding for some time and garnish with fresh fruits and nuts. This nutrient-packed delight can help you beat hunger pangs effectively.
2. Watermelon salad
Watermelons are one of the most loved summer fruits. Enjoy a watermelon salad with some tangy dressings or have it as it is. With high water content, watermelons can help keep you hydrated and also offer many other essential nutrients.
3. Veggies with hummus
Pair some water-loaded veggies with hummus for a quick snack. These vegetables will keep you hydrated and offer many essential nutrients. Hummus is a good source of protein that can help you boost energy levels. Carrots, cucumber, and bell peppers are great for dipping into hummus.
4. Yogurt with fruits
A cup of yogurt is undoubtedly refreshing and nutritious. You can make it even more nutritious by adding chopped fresh fruits, nuts and seeds.
5. Homemade shakes and smoothies
Shakes and smoothies are again nutrient-rich. They can keep you full for longer and prevent unnecessary cravings. Blend your favourite summer fruits and enjoy chilled.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.